Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening





'The whole idea of mindfulness is that we become more present, more aware of the moment that we are living while we are living it,' says meditation coach Nicci Cloete

Nicci offers a free mediation session online every Monday

These last 19 months have been trying for everyone, with lockdown meaning that our lives have been more separate from one another - our friends, family, and colleagues.

Well, Nicci Cloete, a professional life coach with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling lonely and isolated.

She uses mindfulness as a tool to facilitate, support, and sustain meaningful positive change in her clients and offers a free weekly online meditation sitting each Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

We tend to be so busy these days, busy in our lives, busy in our heads. Nicci Cloete, Professional life coach

The practice helps us learn to find a place of calm. Nicci Cloete, Professional life coach

