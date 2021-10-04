Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Cars With Juliet Maguire: A review of The Fiat 500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Springbok Team at The United Rugby Championships 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Today at 17:20
Who will be South Africa's new Chief Justice?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist - Expert Legal Journalist
Today at 17:45
Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Clunes
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial. 4 October 2021 2:36 PM
Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods... 4 October 2021 12:40 PM
DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward. 4 October 2021 9:48 AM
View all Local
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position. 4 October 2021 3:49 PM
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC. 4 October 2021 1:32 PM
IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery. 4 October 2021 8:32 AM
View all Politics
'It's been a long slog' - SATSA welcomes plans to remove SA from UK red list Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to SATSA CEO David Frost about the campaign to remove South Africa from the UK red-list. 4 October 2021 10:44 AM
Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing. 4 October 2021 7:49 AM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
View all Business
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated. 4 October 2021 2:06 PM
Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry. 3 October 2021 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening

Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated.
  • 'The whole idea of mindfulness is that we become more present, more aware of the moment that we are living while we are living it,' says meditation coach Nicci Cloete
  • Nicci offers a free mediation session online every Monday
Copyright: ammentorp / 123rf

These last 19 months have been trying for everyone, with lockdown meaning that our lives have been more separate from one another - our friends, family, and colleagues.

Well, Nicci Cloete, a professional life coach with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling lonely and isolated.

She uses mindfulness as a tool to facilitate, support, and sustain meaningful positive change in her clients and offers a free weekly online meditation sitting each Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

She's offering free online meditation sittings every Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

The whole idea of mindfulness is that we become more present, more aware of the moment that we are living while we are living it.

Nicci Cloete, Professional life coach

We tend to be so busy these days, busy in our lives, busy in our heads.

Nicci Cloete, Professional life coach

The practice helps us learn to find a place of calm.

Nicci Cloete, Professional life coach

SIGN UP HERE TO BOOK AND JOIN THE FREE SESSION




