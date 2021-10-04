Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway





Three police officers have pleaded not guilty to killing Nateniel Julies

The 16-year-old was shot dead a few meters from his Eldorado Park home in August last year

The trial has begun in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the State has prepared three witnesses for the day

FILE: (From left to right) Simon Scorpion Nyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo, the police officers accused of murdering Nathaniel Julies (16), appear in the Proteas Magistrates Court on 22 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The three police officers linked to the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

The 16-year-old boy, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead just three metres away from his Eldorado Park home in August last year.

The accused, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, are facing a range of charges including murder, accessory to murder after the fact, and defeating the ends of justice.

Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the officers did not provide reasons for their not guilty plea when asked by the judge.

Three State witnesses are expected to be heard in court on Monday and the trial has been set for 20 days.

This case began with the State putting charges to the accused. This after months of intensive investigations. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The judge asked whether they have any explanation for their plea and they chose to remain silent exercising their rights. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News