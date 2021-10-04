Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway
- Three police officers have pleaded not guilty to killing Nateniel Julies
- The 16-year-old was shot dead a few meters from his Eldorado Park home in August last year
- The trial has begun in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday
- Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the State has prepared three witnesses for the day
The three police officers linked to the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies have pleaded not guilty on all charges.
The 16-year-old boy, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead just three metres away from his Eldorado Park home in August last year.
The accused, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, are facing a range of charges including murder, accessory to murder after the fact, and defeating the ends of justice.
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the officers did not provide reasons for their not guilty plea when asked by the judge.
Three State witnesses are expected to be heard in court on Monday and the trial has been set for 20 days.
This case began with the State putting charges to the accused. This after months of intensive investigations.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The judge asked whether they have any explanation for their plea and they chose to remain silent exercising their rights.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods.Read More
DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct
Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.Read More
IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery.Read More
Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive
From Grabouw to Mitchells Plain, Western Cape health teams have been ramping up their vaccination outreach programmes this weekend.Read More
Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach
Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations.Read More
CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in
CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app.Read More
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.Read More
Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark
Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week.Read More
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?
Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.Read More