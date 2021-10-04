ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Cars With Juliet Maguire: A review of The Fiat 500
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The Springbok Team at The United Rugby Championships 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Today at 17:20
Who will be South Africa's new Chief Justice?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist - Expert Legal Journalist
Today at 17:45
Martin Clunes MANHUNT: The Night Stalker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Clunes
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial. 4 October 2021 2:36 PM
Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods... 4 October 2021 12:40 PM
DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward. 4 October 2021 9:48 AM
View all Local
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position. 4 October 2021 3:49 PM
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC. 4 October 2021 1:32 PM
IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery. 4 October 2021 8:32 AM
View all Politics
'It's been a long slog' - SATSA welcomes plans to remove SA from UK red list Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to SATSA CEO David Frost about the campaign to remove South Africa from the UK red-list. 4 October 2021 10:44 AM
Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing. 4 October 2021 7:49 AM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
View all Business
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated. 4 October 2021 2:06 PM
Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry. 3 October 2021 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers

4 October 2021 1:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
IEC
ActionSA
ballot paper

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC.
  • Herman Mashaba's ActionSA is taking legal action against the IEC
  • The party's name was left out from the IEC’s final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng
  • The IEC has an 8-character limit on abbreviated party names, but ActionSA says it fits the requirements
  • Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the party's legal team will be filing urgent court papers
Image: ActionSA

ActionSA has directed its attorneys to pursue legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after the party’s name was left out from the ballot list.

In a statement released on Sunday, ActionSA revealed that it had asked the IEC to explain the reasons for the omission.

The IEC's final draft ballot papers ahead of the municipal elections next month only contain just the logo of ActionSA.

The column on the ballot paper which is meant for the abbreviated names of political parties remains blank for ActionSA candidates.

ActionSA says it does not have an acronym or abbreviated name.

The IEC has an 8-character limit on abbreviated party names and ActionSA only has 8 letters.

"Our name was specifically designed in a way that it fits the 8-character wording", says spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni.

Ngobeni says a blank space next to the ActionSA logo will disadvantage the party in the upcoming local government elections.

ActionSA founder Herman Mashaba says there is a clear pattern of decisions made by the IEC against the interests of the party.

It is unfortunate that we have not received a favourable response from the IEC. As it stands now, it is clear to us that we do not have any other option but to pursue legal recourse.

Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA

Our attorneys are busy with the matter so that we can be in a position to file an urgent application to the relevant courts to resolve this matter.

Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA

The IEC talks about this having been a draft ballot paper. If something is a draft, it means it's not final.

Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA

We are surprised that in this case they have not bothered to engage us and simply omitted to put our names in the abbreviation box.

Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA

It's very alarming from where we are sitting that we are, once again, at loggerheads with the IEC despite the fact that we comply each and every time with them.

Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA



4 October 2021 1:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
IEC
ActionSA
ballot paper

More from Politics

Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms

4 October 2021 3:49 PM

The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct

4 October 2021 9:48 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time

4 October 2021 8:32 AM

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How did Judge Hlophe, guilty of misconduct, end up on Chief Justice shortlist?

4 October 2021 7:31 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz about how he could end up in the running for such a critical position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?

1 October 2021 5:05 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election

1 October 2021 1:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible

1 October 2021 10:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CT election results detemined by who turns up to vote - and what race they are'

1 October 2021 10:20 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the upcoming local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa hopeful SA will be moved off UK red list after call with Boris Johnson

1 October 2021 7:56 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night and moved South Africa to an adjusted lockdown Level 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'

30 September 2021 9:14 PM

The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's been a long slog' - SATSA welcomes plans to remove SA from UK red list

Business

DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct

Local Politics

Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Court hearing Beitbridge border fence matter refuses to grant postponement

4 October 2021 2:56 PM

After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position

4 October 2021 2:26 PM

Pandora Papers: The latest mega leak on tax-dodging

4 October 2021 2:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA