ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers
- Herman Mashaba's ActionSA is taking legal action against the IEC
- The party's name was left out from the IEC’s final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng
- The IEC has an 8-character limit on abbreviated party names, but ActionSA says it fits the requirements
- Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the party's legal team will be filing urgent court papers
ActionSA has directed its attorneys to pursue legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after the party’s name was left out from the ballot list.
In a statement released on Sunday, ActionSA revealed that it had asked the IEC to explain the reasons for the omission.
The IEC's final draft ballot papers ahead of the municipal elections next month only contain just the logo of ActionSA.
The column on the ballot paper which is meant for the abbreviated names of political parties remains blank for ActionSA candidates.
ActionSA says it does not have an acronym or abbreviated name.
The IEC has an 8-character limit on abbreviated party names and ActionSA only has 8 letters.
"Our name was specifically designed in a way that it fits the 8-character wording", says spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni.
Ngobeni says a blank space next to the ActionSA logo will disadvantage the party in the upcoming local government elections.
ActionSA founder Herman Mashaba says there is a clear pattern of decisions made by the IEC against the interests of the party.
There is a clear pattern of decisions made by the IEC against the interests of ActionSA.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 4, 2021
First we were refused registration as a political party, then excluded from the candidates' list due to a 'clerical issue', & now our name left off ballot papers.https://t.co/n2Hl4RUhwJ
ActionSA has no acronym - This was part of the decision when choosing our name.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 4, 2021
The IEC has an 8-character limit on abbreviated party names.
'ActionSA' is eight characters*
Our full name needs to appear on the ballot paper. https://t.co/eGI9ogk3qX
It is unfortunate that we have not received a favourable response from the IEC. As it stands now, it is clear to us that we do not have any other option but to pursue legal recourse.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
Our attorneys are busy with the matter so that we can be in a position to file an urgent application to the relevant courts to resolve this matter.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
The IEC talks about this having been a draft ballot paper. If something is a draft, it means it's not final.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
We are surprised that in this case they have not bothered to engage us and simply omitted to put our names in the abbreviation box.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
It's very alarming from where we are sitting that we are, once again, at loggerheads with the IEC despite the fact that we comply each and every time with them.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
Source : https://www.actionsa.org.za/actionsa-name-omitted-from-iec-ballot-papers-party-to-explore-legal-action/
