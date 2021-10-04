UPL chemical fire resulted in 'environmental catastrophe' - Minister Creecy





Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Barbara Creecy on Monday, released the Joint Preliminary Investigation into the Compliance Profile of UPL South Africa (Pty) Limited in Cornubia, north of Durban.

The investigation into the fire at a chemicals warehouse at Cornubia found that UPL was not in possession of the requisite environmental authorisation prior to establishing its operations three months before the incident, the report found.

Creecey stated in the press release: 'The report is the result of an investigation by a multi-disciplinary team into the regulatory environment in which the UPL warehouse was required to operate, and the environmental impact of the chemical spill and fire incident that has caused the most serious environmental catastrophe in recent times.'

Mandy Wiener speaks to Minister Creecy.

The environmental disaster that happened affected the Blackburn community that lives immediately above the UPL warehouse. We suspect that there were other communities also affected by the toxic smoke plume that spread over the Umhlanga area. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Below the UPL site, the river, the estuary, the beaches, the marine environment, were all affected by the toxic spills that resulted from the water released from the fire. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

It is a serious ecological disaster. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

When the [chemicals] spilled out as a result of the fire, they created a very unique cocktail of toxins and I think scientists are still researching exactly what is out there and what the long-term effects are on the environment and human health. Minister Barbara Creecy - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

She says the investigation is still ongoing coordinated by the Green Scorpions and once finalised it will be sent to the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions who will take a decision on whether to prosecute the matter or not.

This event has raised the issue of looking at whether stricter regulations are needed in the agro-chemical industry, adds Creecy.

