Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?





Natural immunity after infection is in many cases probably as protective as vaccine-derived immunity

Preiser foresees the need for booster shots in a year or so

Vaccination vs infection. © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

“Should I get vaccinated, even though I have had Covid-19?” is a frequently asked question.

John Maytham interviewed Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

Preiser says that there is increasing evidence that natural immunity after recovering from Covid-19 is, in many cases, as significant as vaccine-derived immunity.

He believes that people who can prove infections should be treated equally to those who can prove vaccination.

Practically, however, it may be hard to do.

John Maytham interviewed Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

The majority of people won’t have anything to prove they’ve been infected… Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University

I foresee in a years’ time… the time will come for a booster vaccine… Probably inevitable… Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University

How do you know somebody had a previous infection… a substantial part of the population… do not react optimally… These people will benefit from another shot, even if they had Covid and recovered… Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University

Please, go and get your vaccine now… Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University