Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms
- President Cyril Ramaphosa says 8 nominees have met the criteria for the position of Chief Justice
- Among those nominated are Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
- Both Mkhwebane and Hlophe are facing impeachment processes in Parliament
- South Africans have until Friday 15 October to make written submissions with any objections regarding the nominees
Panel names 8 nominees for position of Chief Justice https://t.co/Zf5xEf4qRO— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 4, 2021
The Presidency has confirmed that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are in the running to be the next Chief Justice.
Mkhwebane and Hlophe are among eight eligible candidates nominated for the top post.
They are both facing impeachment processes in Parliament, which they are intent on challenging.
According to the Presidency, only eight nominations met the criteria out of 25 names that were put forward by the public.
RELATED: How did Judge Hlophe, guilty of misconduct, end up on Chief Justice shortlist?
The eight names that qualified for nomination as set out in the criteria are, in alphabetical order:
1. Judge President John Hlophe
- Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
- Justice Mandisa Maya
- Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi
- Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane
- Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
- Adv. Alan Nelson, SC
- Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
South Africans are now invited to submit in writing any objections they may have regarding the nominees to angeline@presidency.gov.za and OSewpaul@justice.gov.za by 5pm on Friday 15 October 2021.
A nominations panel chaired by Judge Navanethem Pillay will consider objections before submitting a shortlist of three to five names to the Ramaphosa.
The panel is required to report to the President by Friday 29 October 2021.
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
