Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: How safe is your health or fitness app? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel van der Westhuizen

Today at 04:50 Travel&Tourism: UK expected to remove SA from its red travel list Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

Today at 05:10 Sasria to receive a R3.9bn boost from Treasury Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State

Today at 05:46 Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Resia Pretorius - Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University

Today at 06:10 Fleur du Cap: focusing on the future Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tracey Saunders - convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards’ student panel

Today at 06:25 Tips for parents who are teaching their kids to drive Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

CeeJay Oosthuizen - Head instructor at He and She Driving School

Today at 06:40 TECH TUESDAYS: The most in-demand tech jobs in South Africa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof. Barry Dwolatzky - Director at Jcse At Wits University

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: EFF Manifesto Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF

Today at 07:20 Election update as special vote registration closes Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

Today at 07:43 The World View with John Adderley Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Adderley

Today at 08:07 Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Claire Taylor - Spokesperson at Gun Free Sa

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 09:15 Emergency workers sitting ducks for criminals The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mpho Mpogeng

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 DA's Norah Grose is still running? How? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Emma Powell

Today at 10:30 Medical male circumcision The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa

Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital

Today at 11:05 Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine. The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Cycle Tour Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour

Today at 13:33 Travel - Hesseqa region Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Allison Foat

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year' Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dean McCoubrey

Today at 14:40 The Loeries Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Preetesh Sewraj

