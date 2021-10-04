Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
A massive offshore data leak is providing a detailed account of mining and fuel magnate Billy Rautenbach’s family empire.
Rautenbach is one of the richest people in Zimbabwe.
For a detailed account, read “Pandora Papers: Inside Zimbabwean tycoon Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust” – Daily Maverick
The Rautenbach leak forms part of the Pandora Papers, an anonymous leak of 11.9 million documents from the databases of 14 corporate service providers that set up and managed shell companies and trusts in tax havens around the globe.
Rautenbach was a fugitive from South Africa from 1999 to 2009 when he fled after being charged with corruption and customs tax fraud.
One of his companies paid a fine of R40 million and the charges against him was dropped as part of a settlement.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane (scroll up to listen).
The Pandora Papers is the culmination of a two-year investigation… The size of the leak is much greater than the Panama Papers… It covers about 300 politicians and public officials… The leak consists of 130 billionaires… Including very well-known celebrities…Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane
You have the Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta… The president of Gabon… and Congo… It’s a very elite clientele…Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane
There are two politicians that have been linked to the South African leak… and 400 companies… It is something Sars could have an interest in…Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane
Rautenbach… given his extensive history with tax authorities… he’s modern-day operations in Zimbabwe was held in this intricate web of shell companies… Rautenbach has been accused of paying government officials bribes…Tebogo Tshwane, investigative journalist - Amabhungane
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42179050_tax-haven-financial-or-wealth-evasion-on-a-euro-shaped-island-a-luxury-boat-is-sailing-to-the-island.html?vti=nhgjq43gwa721mma2q-1-6
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.Read More
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral.Read More
'It's been a long slog' - SATSA welcomes plans to remove SA from UK red list
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to SATSA CEO David Frost about the campaign to remove South Africa from the UK red-list.Read More
Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer
Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.Read More
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses
The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery'
The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue.Read More
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money ShowRead More
More from World
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations
Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.Read More
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.Read More
Tempers flare, panic-buying ensues in UK as petrol stations run dry
Mike Wills interviews UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the obstacles currently faced by that country.Read More
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction
In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star.Read More
More from Africa
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses
The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report
The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
Unlock the value of your company’s balance sheet
With rising economic challenges, how can you keep your company afloat, and protect employees from job lossesRead More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More