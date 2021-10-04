Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan





After a decade in business, SMME lender Retail Capital has loaned R4.5 billion to more than 38 000 small businesses.

Since the lockdown started, it has loaned almost R1.8 billion.

It is on target to disburse R8 billion to small businesses by 2023.

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital (scroll up to listen).

You want to get to the smaller businesses that don’t necessarily have access to funding from the banks… Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

We fund businesses as a cashflow funder. We’re not like a bank that requires assets as security… We look at trading history… The admin is very light… Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital

Our default rate is between 3% and 5%... roughly 10% of hospitality businesses in our portfolio didn’t make it… The home improvement and exercise equipment sectors have been flying… Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital