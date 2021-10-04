Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post'

4 October 2021 6:37 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Judiciary
Chief justice
John Hlophe
Hlophe
Chief Justice nominations

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the list of nominees for the Chief Justice position.
  • Legal journo Karyn Maughan says there's no chance John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be shortlisted for the Chief Justice post
  • The Presidency has announced that 8 nominees have met the criteria for the post and only 3 to 5 names will be sent to Ramaphosa for final consideration
  • Legal journo Karyn Maughan says the final shortlist will likely include SCA president Justice Mandisa Maya and DCJ Raymond Zondo
FILE: Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: GCIS

It's unlikely that Chief Justice nominees John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will make it to the next round of the selection process, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Hlophe and Mkhwebane are among the names that were submitted during a public nomination process.

The Presidency says a total of 25 names were put forward by members of the public but only eight met the criteria and accepted their nominations.

RELATED: Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms

The eight names that qualified for nomination as set out in the criteria are, in alphabetical order:

  1. Judge President John Hlophe
  2. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
  3. Justice Mandisa Maya
  4. Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi
  5. Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane
  6. Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
  7. Adv. Alan Nelson, SC
  8. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

Maughan says there is no way that Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make the shortlist of names that will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for consideration.

She says the pair can't possibly be considered fit and proper candidates for the job.

They will definitely not make it onto that shortlist just given the fact that John Hlophe is currently facing impeachment... when you have an individual who needs to lead the judiciary to be a president that brings unity, functionality and ultimately exercise oversight and accountability over the country's courts and justices.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had multiple judgments against her by the very same court that she would ostensibly lead if she were by some fate of miracles to become the Chief Justice. She's been described as dishonest by that court, having acted in bad faith and lack of her ability to actually understand the law and the Constitution.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

There's simply no way that either of those two will make it on to the shortlist but I think the fact that they were nominated and accepted those nominations is simply them trying to cast aspersions on a process that should actually be taken incredibly seriously.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Maughan argues that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and ConCourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will make the cut.

She says the four canidates have shown a "profound display of integrity and leadership within their courts".

"I would be very surprised if the shortlist does not comprise of those four", Maughan tells CapeTalk.

South Africans have until Friday 15 October to make written submissions with any objections regarding the nominees.

Thereafter, President Ramaphosa will receive a shortlist of three to five names by Friday 29 October.




