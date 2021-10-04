'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post'
- Legal journo Karyn Maughan says there's no chance John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be shortlisted for the Chief Justice post
- The Presidency has announced that 8 nominees have met the criteria for the post and only 3 to 5 names will be sent to Ramaphosa for final consideration
- Legal journo Karyn Maughan says the final shortlist will likely include SCA president Justice Mandisa Maya and DCJ Raymond Zondo
It's unlikely that Chief Justice nominees John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will make it to the next round of the selection process, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
Hlophe and Mkhwebane are among the names that were submitted during a public nomination process.
The Presidency says a total of 25 names were put forward by members of the public but only eight met the criteria and accepted their nominations.
RELATED: Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms
The eight names that qualified for nomination as set out in the criteria are, in alphabetical order:
- Judge President John Hlophe
- Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
- Justice Mandisa Maya
- Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi
- Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane
- Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
- Adv. Alan Nelson, SC
- Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Maughan says there is no way that Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make the shortlist of names that will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for consideration.
She says the pair can't possibly be considered fit and proper candidates for the job.
They will definitely not make it onto that shortlist just given the fact that John Hlophe is currently facing impeachment... when you have an individual who needs to lead the judiciary to be a president that brings unity, functionality and ultimately exercise oversight and accountability over the country's courts and justices.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had multiple judgments against her by the very same court that she would ostensibly lead if she were by some fate of miracles to become the Chief Justice. She's been described as dishonest by that court, having acted in bad faith and lack of her ability to actually understand the law and the Constitution.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
There's simply no way that either of those two will make it on to the shortlist but I think the fact that they were nominated and accepted those nominations is simply them trying to cast aspersions on a process that should actually be taken incredibly seriously.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Maughan argues that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and ConCourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will make the cut.
She says the four canidates have shown a "profound display of integrity and leadership within their courts".
"I would be very surprised if the shortlist does not comprise of those four", Maughan tells CapeTalk.
South Africans have until Friday 15 October to make written submissions with any objections regarding the nominees.
Thereafter, President Ramaphosa will receive a shortlist of three to five names by Friday 29 October.
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
More from Politics
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.Read More
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers
John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation.Read More
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms
The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position.Read More
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC.Read More
DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct
Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.Read More
IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery.Read More
How did Judge Hlophe, guilty of misconduct, end up on Chief Justice shortlist?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz about how he could end up in the running for such a critical position.Read More
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters?
Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.Read More
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More