Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: How safe is your health or fitness app?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: UK expected to remove SA from its red travel list
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 05:10
Sasria to receive a R3.9bn boost from Treasury
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 05:46
Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Resia Pretorius - Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:10
Fleur du Cap: focusing on the future
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracey Saunders - convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards’ student panel
Today at 06:25
Tips for parents who are teaching their kids to drive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
CeeJay Oosthuizen - Head instructor at He and She Driving School
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAYS: The most in-demand tech jobs in South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Barry Dwolatzky - Director at Jcse At Wits University
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: EFF Manifesto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 07:20
Election update as special vote registration closes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Taylor - Spokesperson at Gun Free Sa
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Emergency workers sitting ducks for criminals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Mpogeng
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
DA's Norah Grose is still running? How?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Emma Powell
Today at 10:30
Medical male circumcision
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:05
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cycle Tour
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hesseqa region
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Today at 14:40
The Loeries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Ronald Lamola
Thuli Madonsela
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Jeff Radebe
University of Cape Town
The Money Show
Chief justice
Bruce Whitfield
Raymond Zondo
John Hlophe
Chris Oxtoby
Democratic Governance and Rights Unit

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

The presidency on Monday announced the nomination of eight people for the Chief Justice position.

The successful candidate will replace outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Appointment criteria include whether a candidate is a fit and proper person who possesses the qualifications, skills, knowledge, and expertise reasonably expected of an incumbent of the position of the Chief Justice.

The candidate must demonstrate the ability and capability to defend, protect and uphold the Constitution.

Above all that, the candidate must be of unblemished integrity, beyond reproach, and possess moral leadership qualities.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

The nominees are:

  • Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

  • Judge President John Hlophe

  • Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

  • Justice Mandisa Maya

  • Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi

  • Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane

  • Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

  • Adv. Alan Nelson, SC

The panel that will decide on the next chief justice:

  • Judge Navanethem (Navi) Pillay (Chairperson of the panel)

  • Mr Jeff Radebe (Deputy Chairperson of the panel)

  • Mr Ronald Lamola

  • Advocate Thuli Madonsela

  • Ms Mmapaseka Steve Letsike

  • Professor Ziyad Motala

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

We are entering slightly unchartered territory… greater transparency… The panel has announced their criteria… so we’ll be able to assess their final shortlisting… a much more open, transparent, and deliberate purpose…

Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)

The names we are seeing… are only the long list of candidates… The panel will do its job in shortlisting that list…

Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)

Judges have very extensive powers to overturn legislation and actions of the executive…

Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)

The outgoing Chief Justice’s tenure ends this time next week… The sooner it [appointment of new Chief Justice] happens the better…

Chris Oxtoby, researcher - Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (University of Cape Town)



