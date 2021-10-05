Streaming issues? Report here
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage

5 October 2021 7:53 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Facebook
Instagram
WhatsApp
global outage

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.
  • Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are working again after a nearly six-hour outage
  • All three services owned by Facebook could not be accessed over the web or via smartphone apps
  • Media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim says it appears there was an issue with the company's Domain Name System
© gekaskr/123rf.com

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are up and running again after an outage that lasted almost six hours.

The outage prevented 3.5 billion users from accessing Facebook Inc's social media and messaging services worldwide.

Some tech experts suggest that outage may be linked to a problem with Domain Name System (DNS).

DNS allows web addresses to take users to pages on the internet, explains media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim.

Several reports suggest Facebooks Inc's systems were affected to the point that staff couldn't access the building or send emails, says Ebrahim.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for the outage.

3.2 billion use the trilogy of the suite of apps that Facebook owns, which is why the U.S is calling for the breaking up of those apps.

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting

The DNS is like an address that you go and visit and if it's not available then you can't visit, it will crash.

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting

Because Facebook owns Instagram and Facebook, their innovation, their technology, their data centres where the systems live that we use or access - everything has to be affected cause they all live essentially as one family.

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting

I don't think it is helped a lot by the whistleblower that has come out now, Frances Haugen, talking about was Facebook is doing.

Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting



