Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids
- Parents have been urged to only use accredited driving schools with qualified instructors when booking lessons for their kids
- Driving instructor CJ Oosthuizen recommends searching online for reviews
It's better to be safe than sorry when finding a driving school for your child.
Driving instructor CJ Oosthuizen says it's important for parents to do their research online before choosing a driving school.
Oosthuizen, who's the head instructor at He and She Driving School, urges parents to use accredited driving schools with qualified instructors and positive client reviews.
Due to financial constraints, some parents are opting to teach their children the basics before enrolling them in professional driving lessons.
Oosthuizen says parents who choose to do this must be patient and provide clear instructions, particularly when teaching clutch control.
Most driving schools have dual control on their sides, so it would either be a clutch or a brake on the left-hand side which is very important. So they [parents] will be doing this without it.CJ Oosthuizen, Head Instructor - He and She Driving School
Teaching them how to move off proper is important, getting the clutch control. It's recommended to use the acceleration part as well.CJ Oosthuizen, Head Instructor - He and She Driving School
Teaching family is not easy, so professional instruction is important. When you get to choose your professional instructor as well, it's important to do some research and do some reviews, social media, and so on.CJ Oosthuizen, Head Instructor - He and She Driving School
