Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'

5 October 2021 8:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
EFF
EFF election manifesto
Political parties
#Elections2021

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary. 
  • EFF Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary says there is an enormous difference in service delivery in varying areas of Cape Town
  • Snyders says EFF is against cadre deployment and believes municipal managers must be capacitated to the job of service delivery
EFF Flags. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Land and jobs namhlanje (today), Land and jobs namhlanje. That is our theme for this election.

Julius Malema, Leader - EFF delivering the party election manifesto

This was the refrain from EFF leader Julius Malema in the party's election manifesto launch last week.

We have said our manifesto is not a book of promises but a contract of commitment with the people of South Africa. We in the EFF do not make empty promises.

Julius Malema, Leader - EFF delivering the party election manifesto

Malema spoke about the property wealth tax the EFF plans to implement should it win power to govern.

We are going to tax them. Because they are rich they must subsidise the poor.

Julius Malema, Leader - EFF delivering the party election manifesto

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary and asks are these election commitments of land, jobs, and taxing the wealthy is the appropriate manifesto of a local government election?

Snyders believes they are.

Local government elections are the coal face of service delivery.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

As the EFF we are saying that we are unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

Our country is currently in a crisis.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

How will a wealth tax improve municipal service delivery, asks Refilwe?

The property wealth tax will be very, very important. We want the rich to subsidise the poor because the rich became rich on the backs of their employees.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

Snyders says municipal managers must be trained to do the job properly and says EFF does not support cadre deployment.

It is very important that people must be capacitated to do the work that is expected from them.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

We are totally against laziness and mediocrity.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

It is a matter of implementation.

Reggie Snyders, Western Cape Deputy Provincial Secretary - EFF

Snyders explains how the party plans to tackle gangsterism in the Cape and outlines the role of an EFF councillor and the strict monitoring in place to ensure councillors are held to account.














