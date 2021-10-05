Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead
- Gun Free SA has stressed the importance of gun safety after a 7-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting
- Kwanele Zide was shot dead with a gun his 11-year-old cousin found under a mattress
- Having a gun in the home carries a number of risks, whether it is licenced or not
Gun Free South Africa says gun owners should always store their firearms safely and securely to minimise the risk of unauthorised or accidental access to guns, especially by children.
A seven-year-old boy was shot dead on Sunday when he and his two cousins found a firearm under the bed in their home in Libode, Eastern Cape.
Police say Kwanele Zide was fatally wounded when his 11-year-old cousin was fiddling with the firearm identified as a 9mm pistol.
It's alleged that the firearm belonged to his 49-year-old grandfather who was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor says safe storage practices help prevent unauthorised access to firearms.
A gun is stored safely when it is locked away in a safe and unloaded with the safe keys kept out of children's reach, she says.
According to Taylor, international research shows that young children can't differentiate between a real gun and a toy gun.
Furthermore, she says research has proven that "gun-proofing" children is ineffective. Gun-proofing is when an adult tells a child never to touch a gun or gun parts if found in their home or anyone else's.
Taylor says safe storage practices help combat gun theft, accidental shootings, gun suicide, and domestic violence.
I think it emphasises the importance of, if there is a gun in the home, that it has to be safely stored. Safe storage means that the gun is unloaded and it's locked in a safe, and the safe keys are inaccessible to children.Claire Taylor, Researcher - Gun Free South Africa
You cannot expect children to not pick up or play with a gun even if you've told them not to. It's your responsibility as an adult to ensure that your child cannot access the gun.Claire Taylor, Researcher - Gun Free South Africa
Source : pexels.com
