Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead





Gun Free SA has stressed the importance of gun safety after a 7-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting

Kwanele Zide was shot dead with a gun his 11-year-old cousin found under a mattress

Having a gun in the home carries a number of risks, whether it is licenced or not

Picture: Pexels.com

Gun Free South Africa says gun owners should always store their firearms safely and securely to minimise the risk of unauthorised or accidental access to guns, especially by children.

A seven-year-old boy was shot dead on Sunday when he and his two cousins found a firearm under the bed in their home in Libode, Eastern Cape.

Police say Kwanele Zide was fatally wounded when his 11-year-old cousin was fiddling with the firearm identified as a 9mm pistol.

It's alleged that the firearm belonged to his 49-year-old grandfather who was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor says safe storage practices help prevent unauthorised access to firearms.

A gun is stored safely when it is locked away in a safe and unloaded with the safe keys kept out of children's reach, she says.

According to Taylor, international research shows that young children can't differentiate between a real gun and a toy gun.

Furthermore, she says research has proven that "gun-proofing" children is ineffective. Gun-proofing is when an adult tells a child never to touch a gun or gun parts if found in their home or anyone else's.

Taylor says safe storage practices help combat gun theft, accidental shootings, gun suicide, and domestic violence.

I think it emphasises the importance of, if there is a gun in the home, that it has to be safely stored. Safe storage means that the gun is unloaded and it's locked in a safe, and the safe keys are inaccessible to children. Claire Taylor, Researcher - Gun Free South Africa

You cannot expect children to not pick up or play with a gun even if you've told them not to. It's your responsibility as an adult to ensure that your child cannot access the gun. Claire Taylor, Researcher - Gun Free South Africa