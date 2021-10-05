Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
A new parent's dilemma. To snip or not to snip
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Lucy Jamieson - Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)
Today at 11:05
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cycle Tour
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hesseqa region
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Today at 14:40
The Loeries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Claire Taylor from Gun Free South Africa about gun safety after a tragic incident in the Ea... 5 October 2021 10:28 AM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Local
'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the list of nominees for the Chief Justice positio... 4 October 2021 6:37 PM
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation. 4 October 2021 4:47 PM
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position. 4 October 2021 3:49 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation. 4 October 2021 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

5 October 2021 10:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Gun violence
Gun Free SA
Gun Free South Africa
Accidental Shooting
gun safety
Claire Taylor

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Claire Taylor from Gun Free South Africa about gun safety after a tragic incident in the Easter Cape.
  • Gun Free SA has stressed the importance of gun safety after a 7-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting
  • Kwanele Zide was shot dead with a gun his 11-year-old cousin found under a mattress
  • Having a gun in the home carries a number of risks, whether it is licenced or not
Picture: Pexels.com

Gun Free South Africa says gun owners should always store their firearms safely and securely to minimise the risk of unauthorised or accidental access to guns, especially by children.

A seven-year-old boy was shot dead on Sunday when he and his two cousins found a firearm under the bed in their home in Libode, Eastern Cape.

Police say Kwanele Zide was fatally wounded when his 11-year-old cousin was fiddling with the firearm identified as a 9mm pistol.

It's alleged that the firearm belonged to his 49-year-old grandfather who was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor says safe storage practices help prevent unauthorised access to firearms.

A gun is stored safely when it is locked away in a safe and unloaded with the safe keys kept out of children's reach, she says.

According to Taylor, international research shows that young children can't differentiate between a real gun and a toy gun.

Furthermore, she says research has proven that "gun-proofing" children is ineffective. Gun-proofing is when an adult tells a child never to touch a gun or gun parts if found in their home or anyone else's.

Taylor says safe storage practices help combat gun theft, accidental shootings, gun suicide, and domestic violence.

I think it emphasises the importance of, if there is a gun in the home, that it has to be safely stored. Safe storage means that the gun is unloaded and it's locked in a safe, and the safe keys are inaccessible to children.

Claire Taylor, Researcher - Gun Free South Africa

You cannot expect children to not pick up or play with a gun even if you've told them not to. It's your responsibility as an adult to ensure that your child cannot access the gun.

Claire Taylor, Researcher - Gun Free South Africa



5 October 2021 10:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Gun violence
Gun Free SA
Gun Free South Africa
Accidental Shooting
gun safety
Claire Taylor

More from Local

'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'

5 October 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers

4 October 2021 4:47 PM

John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway

4 October 2021 2:36 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT

4 October 2021 12:40 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct

4 October 2021 9:48 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time

4 October 2021 8:32 AM

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape officials encourage residents to get jabbed during Vooma vaccination drive

3 October 2021 3:38 PM

From Grabouw to Mitchells Plain, Western Cape health teams have been ramping up their vaccination outreach programmes this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nasty fight breaks out during booze-filled valedictory parties at Clifton Beach

3 October 2021 10:50 AM

Thousands of learners flocked to Clifton Beach on Friday for valedictory celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CapeTalk is off-air from 12pm until 3pm, but there are still ways to tune in

3 October 2021 9:46 AM

CapeTalk will be off-air between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday, but listeners can still stream us live on the website or download the app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage

World

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Business World Africa

EWN Highlights

Taxi driver Bongumusa Wellington charged for cyclist's death in Gallo Manor

5 October 2021 10:47 AM

Master of High Court apologises for DoJ data breach as services impacted

5 October 2021 10:13 AM

Tshegofatso Pule's family says murder trial postponement another delaying tactic

5 October 2021 9:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA