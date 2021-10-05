Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid
- Overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots) likely cause of Long-Covid reveals study
- Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University headed up the research
New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long Covid.
Researcher Professor Resia Pretorius at Stellenbosch University discusses the findings of this research with Africa Melane.
She says it is known that individuals with acute Covid have an increased propensity of clotting, and some suffer from clots in their lungs.
What we have now found in the population of long-Covid individuals, is that these micro clots also persist for a very long time.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
We found that we couldn't break them up with digestion specs in the laboratory.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
She explains that they found high levels of various inflammatory molecules trapped in micro clots present in the blood of individuals with Long COVID. Some of the trapped molecules contain clotting proteins such as fibrinogen, as well as alpha(2)-antiplasmin.
This molecule is known to prevent clots from breaking down when it is in circulation.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
She says they believe this to be an important finding in understanding long-Covid.
What this means for long-Covid sufferers is that we think we now have a target and now we can look for treatment.Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University
Read the more detailed explanation of Prof Pretorius's research team's findings here
