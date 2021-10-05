Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
A new parent's dilemma. To snip or not to snip
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Lucy Jamieson - Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)
Today at 11:05
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cycle Tour
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hesseqa region
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Today at 14:40
The Loeries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Claire Taylor from Gun Free South Africa about gun safety after a tragic incident in the Ea... 5 October 2021 10:28 AM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Local
'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the list of nominees for the Chief Justice positio... 4 October 2021 6:37 PM
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation. 4 October 2021 4:47 PM
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position. 4 October 2021 3:49 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation. 4 October 2021 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 10:32 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
long COVID
blood clots

Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University.
© tussik13/123rf.com

New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long Covid.

Researcher Professor Resia Pretorius at Stellenbosch University discusses the findings of this research with Africa Melane.

She says it is known that individuals with acute Covid have an increased propensity of clotting, and some suffer from clots in their lungs.

What we have now found in the population of long-Covid individuals, is that these micro clots also persist for a very long time.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University

We found that we couldn't break them up with digestion specs in the laboratory.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University

She explains that they found high levels of various inflammatory molecules trapped in micro clots present in the blood of individuals with Long COVID. Some of the trapped molecules contain clotting proteins such as fibrinogen, as well as alpha(2)-antiplasmin.

This molecule is known to prevent clots from breaking down when it is in circulation.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University

She says they believe this to be an important finding in understanding long-Covid.

What this means for long-Covid sufferers is that we think we now have a target and now we can look for treatment.

Prof Resia Pretorius, Head of Physiological Sciences Department - Stellenbosch University

Read the more detailed explanation of Prof Pretorius's research team's findings here




5 October 2021 10:32 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
long COVID
blood clots

More from Lifestyle

Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids

5 October 2021 8:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how to drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?

4 October 2021 4:17 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening

4 October 2021 2:06 PM

Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer

4 October 2021 7:49 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most salons don't cut it when it comes to styling Afro-textured hair, says panel

3 October 2021 12:38 PM

A panel of guests discusses the experiences of black women when it comes to the hair care industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks

2 October 2021 7:50 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skin lightening products: New research study findings

1 October 2021 3:11 PM

Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain

1 October 2021 3:05 PM

Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire

1 October 2021 2:53 PM

Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage

World

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Business World Africa

EWN Highlights

Taxi driver Bongumusa Wellington charged for cyclist's death in Gallo Manor

5 October 2021 10:47 AM

Master of High Court apologises for DoJ data breach as services impacted

5 October 2021 10:13 AM

Tshegofatso Pule's family says murder trial postponement another delaying tactic

5 October 2021 9:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA