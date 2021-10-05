Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case

Streaming issues? Report here
5 October 2021 12:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose.
  • DA ward councillor Nora Grose is on the DA’s PR candidates list for this year's election despite the cloud hanging over her head
  • DA constituency head Emma Powell says Grose has the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law
DA councillor Nora Grose. Picture: Hawks

A ward councillor facing allegations of fraud and money laundering has been included in the DA's proportional representation (PR) list for the upcoming local government elections.

Nora Grose is the councillor for ward 23 which includes areas such as Melkbosstrand, Sunningdale and Table View.

Grose is currently out on R10 000 bail after she was accused of allegedly misappropriating City of Cape Town funds intended for food relief.

She accused money laundering related to food parcels and diverting money to a local church.

RELATED: City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud

DA MP Emma Powell says Grose has every right to run on the DA's PR list. "Nora has the Constitutional right to be presumed innocent", she tells CapeTalk.

Grose stepped aside from all party-related duties and activities in August but she continues to fulfil her responsibilities as ward councillor in the City.

She has not been fielded as a ward councillor candidate for the upcoming November elections but she features on the DA's PR list in 16th place.

Councillors can serve either as elected ward councillors or as proportional representation (PR) councillors who are deployed by their political party should it win.

Powell says Grose was selected for the DA's PR list prior to her arrest in May and will remain a PR candidate unless she is found guilty in court.

Her case is due back in court on 27 October.

We proceed from the basis that no person should be found guilty in a court of public opinion before they are found guilty in a court of law.

Emma Powell, DA MP and constituency head in Durbanville-Blaauwberg

It would really open the door to destroying people's opportunities if organisations or companies denied them opportunities on the basis of charges, and of course, that could open the door to all sorts of spurious charges.

Emma Powell, DA MP and constituency head in Durbanville-Blaauwberg

Norah has the Constitutional right to be presumed innocent. Her trial has not started yet. She's had four court appearances. There have been various administrative processes.

Emma Powell, DA MP and constituency head in Durbanville-Blaauwberg

Should this matter proceed to trial and should Norah be found guilty, then absolutely internal processes will be triggered to remove her in line with the law but that is not yet a consideration.

Emma Powell, DA MP and constituency head in Durbanville-Blaauwberg



