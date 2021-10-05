Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction





Wife killer Jason Rohde has lost his SCA bid to overturn his murder conviction

However, his sentence has been slightly reduced from 20 years to 15 years

Legal journo Karyn Maughan says Rohde now has to hand himself over to start serving his sentence

FILE: Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Jason Rohde's attempt to appeal his murder conviction.

Although the SCA upheld his conviction, it did reduce Rohde's 20-year sentence to 15 years.

The SCA found that Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe was incorrect in how she handled his sentencing.

Rohde was handed a 20-year sentence in February 2019 for the murder of his wife Susan in 2016.

Rohde, who is out on bail, will now need to hand himself over to authorities to begin serving his sentence, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Maughan says it's unclear if he will go to the Constitutional Court to challenge the SCA's decision.

He will need to hand himself over at least within the next 48 hours unless he brings some form of urgent application [to stay his imprisonment]. At this stage, we don't know if they are going to pursue that. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist