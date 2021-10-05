Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa. 5 October 2021 5:01 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki. 5 October 2021 4:02 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

5 October 2021 1:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jason Rohde
SCA
Supreme Court of Appeal

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application.
  • Wife killer Jason Rohde has lost his SCA bid to overturn his murder conviction
  • However, his sentence has been slightly reduced from 20 years to 15 years
  • Legal journo Karyn Maughan says Rohde now has to hand himself over to start serving his sentence
FILE: Former Sotheby’s executive Jason Rhode appeared in the Western Cape High Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Jason Rohde's attempt to appeal his murder conviction.

Although the SCA upheld his conviction, it did reduce Rohde's 20-year sentence to 15 years.

The SCA found that Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe was incorrect in how she handled his sentencing.

Rohde was handed a 20-year sentence in February 2019 for the murder of his wife Susan in 2016.

Rohde, who is out on bail, will now need to hand himself over to authorities to begin serving his sentence, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Maughan says it's unclear if he will go to the Constitutional Court to challenge the SCA's decision.

He will need to hand himself over at least within the next 48 hours unless he brings some form of urgent application [to stay his imprisonment]. At this stage, we don't know if they are going to pursue that.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

They have criticised her [Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe] for "vivid speculation" but there is no sense that she did that out of an ulterior motive or malevolent purpose which would be the basis for a JSC complaint.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist



5 October 2021 1:57 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jason Rohde
SCA
Supreme Court of Appeal

More from Local

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop

5 October 2021 1:08 PM

NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

5 October 2021 10:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Claire Taylor from Gun Free South Africa about gun safety after a tragic incident in the Easter Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'

5 October 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers

4 October 2021 4:47 PM

John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway

4 October 2021 2:36 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT

4 October 2021 12:40 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct

4 October 2021 9:48 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IFP President Hlabisa says South Africans have been angry for a long time

4 October 2021 8:32 AM

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa discusses its 10-point plan focusing on fighting corruption and poor service delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

Business Lifestyle

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'They're no racist, they're heroes': KZN DA on Phoenix July unrest

5 October 2021 5:35 PM

GALLERY: 'Stop exploiting us' - Thousands gather for Numsa march in Joburg

5 October 2021 4:26 PM

Cosatu to use National Day of Action to stand up against budget cuts

5 October 2021 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA