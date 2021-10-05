Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
-
Some world leaders are secretly investing breath-taking amounts in offshore tax havens, robbing their people of tax revenue while preaching austerity
-
The denials are coming in thick and fast – leaders fingered in the Pandora Papers such as Vladimir Putin and the King of Jordan were quick to deny wrongdoing
-
Only a tiny fraction of the leaked data has been analysed – expect more revelations
RELATED: Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
World leaders featured in the “Pandora Papers” leak scrambled on Monday to defend themselves.
The Pandora Papers refers to an anonymous leak of 11.9 million documents from the databases of 14 corporate service providers that set up and managed shell companies and trusts in tax havens around the globe.
At least 35 current and former leaders feature in the leak that alleges corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.
Holding wealth offshore is not illegal per se, but it puts leaders punting austerity in an awkward position.
Some of the leaders on the backfoot include Russia’ Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Ivory Coast’s Patrick Achi, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley (scroll up to listen).
Yesterday we had the accusations… many world leaders are secretly investing in property abroad… saving massive amounts of money in tax… You got the denials today…John Adderley, international correspondent
President Vladimir Putin and the King of Jordan… say they’ve done nothing wrong… The Kremlin says the information is unsubstantiated…John Adderley, international correspondent
Only an infinitesimal fraction of the leaked data has been analysed, so the revelations only represent a needle in the haystack…John Adderley, international correspondent
We feel impotent… at least making it transparent is something…John Adderley, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42179050_tax-haven-financial-or-wealth-evasion-on-a-euro-shaped-island-a-luxury-boat-is-sailing-to-the-island.html?vti=nhgjq43gwa721mma2q-1-6
More from Business
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs
John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.Read More
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'
Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'
Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.Read More
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October
Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
More from World
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations
Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.Read More
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More