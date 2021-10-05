Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa. 5 October 2021 5:01 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki. 5 October 2021 4:02 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

5 October 2021 11:01 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tax evasion
Refilwe Moloto
tax havens
John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Pandora Papers
offshore tax havens
tax haven

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.

  • Some world leaders are secretly investing breath-taking amounts in offshore tax havens, robbing their people of tax revenue while preaching austerity

  • The denials are coming in thick and fast – leaders fingered in the Pandora Papers such as Vladimir Putin and the King of Jordan were quick to deny wrongdoing

  • Only a tiny fraction of the leaked data has been analysed – expect more revelations

Tax haven. © 1tjf/123rf.com

RELATED: Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

World leaders featured in the “Pandora Papers” leak scrambled on Monday to defend themselves.

The Pandora Papers refers to an anonymous leak of 11.9 million documents from the databases of 14 corporate service providers that set up and managed shell companies and trusts in tax havens around the globe.

At least 35 current and former leaders feature in the leak that alleges corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

Holding wealth offshore is not illegal per se, but it puts leaders punting austerity in an awkward position.

Some of the leaders on the backfoot include Russia’ Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Ivory Coast’s Patrick Achi, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley (scroll up to listen).

Yesterday we had the accusations… many world leaders are secretly investing in property abroad… saving massive amounts of money in tax… You got the denials today…

John Adderley, international correspondent

President Vladimir Putin and the King of Jordan… say they’ve done nothing wrong… The Kremlin says the information is unsubstantiated…

John Adderley, international correspondent

Only an infinitesimal fraction of the leaked data has been analysed, so the revelations only represent a needle in the haystack…

John Adderley, international correspondent

We feel impotent… at least making it transparent is something…

John Adderley, international correspondent



5 October 2021 11:01 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tax evasion
Refilwe Moloto
tax havens
John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Pandora Papers
offshore tax havens
tax haven

More from Business

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

5 October 2021 5:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'

5 October 2021 4:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

5 October 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'

5 October 2021 2:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'

5 October 2021 1:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October

5 October 2021 12:22 PM

Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan

4 October 2021 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram may have gone down around the world

4 October 2021 6:48 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'

5 October 2021 4:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage

5 October 2021 7:53 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

4 October 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England

3 October 2021 2:16 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note

1 October 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem

29 September 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife

29 September 2021 3:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations

29 September 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground

29 September 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China threatens Britain for sailing warship through Taiwan Strait

28 September 2021 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

Business Lifestyle

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: 'Stop exploiting us' - Thousands gather for Numsa march in Joburg

5 October 2021 4:26 PM

Cosatu to use National Day of Action to stand up against budget cuts

5 October 2021 4:24 PM

SAPS hunt those behind attacks on cops in GP, KZN

5 October 2021 4:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA