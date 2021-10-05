Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves





Some world leaders are secretly investing breath-taking amounts in offshore tax havens, robbing their people of tax revenue while preaching austerity

The denials are coming in thick and fast – leaders fingered in the Pandora Papers such as Vladimir Putin and the King of Jordan were quick to deny wrongdoing

Only a tiny fraction of the leaked data has been analysed – expect more revelations

Tax haven. © 1tjf/123rf.com

RELATED: Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

World leaders featured in the “Pandora Papers” leak scrambled on Monday to defend themselves.

The Pandora Papers refers to an anonymous leak of 11.9 million documents from the databases of 14 corporate service providers that set up and managed shell companies and trusts in tax havens around the globe.

At least 35 current and former leaders feature in the leak that alleges corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

Holding wealth offshore is not illegal per se, but it puts leaders punting austerity in an awkward position.

Some of the leaders on the backfoot include Russia’ Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Ivory Coast’s Patrick Achi, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley (scroll up to listen).

Yesterday we had the accusations… many world leaders are secretly investing in property abroad… saving massive amounts of money in tax… You got the denials today… John Adderley, international correspondent

President Vladimir Putin and the King of Jordan… say they’ve done nothing wrong… The Kremlin says the information is unsubstantiated… John Adderley, international correspondent

Only an infinitesimal fraction of the leaked data has been analysed, so the revelations only represent a needle in the haystack… John Adderley, international correspondent