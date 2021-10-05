Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October





Sasria has received enough funds from Treasury to settle 80% of claims up to R30 million by the end of the month

Mohale blames the ANC for ‘burning the country’ while settling their own scores

© michaeljayfoto/123rf.com

The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) is receiving a R3.9 billion boost from Treasury.

The cash injection will enable Sasria to meet its obligations until the end of the financial year, including assisting businesses that suffered damages in July’s unrest.

Sasria has committed to paying 80% of all claims between R1 million and R30 million by the end of October.

Africa Melane interviewed Business Unity South Africa (Busa) President Bonang Mohale (scroll up to listen).

It is excellent news… It shows that National Treasury is aware… that additional government support will be required… Sasria is committed to honouring all the eligible claims… By yesterday, about R6 billion have been claimed… I love that determination to settle! … Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

… 5000 informal traders… 40 000 businesses have been affected. 200 shopping centres were looted… 300 banks… 1400 ATMs… 161 liquor outlets… 11 warehouses, eight factories… 90 pharmacies were destroyed… Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

… this ANC-led government… to settle their own scores, actually they were quite comfortable to burn the whole country… He [Jacob Zuma] engineered… probably the stealing of R1.5 trillion in just five years – two-thirds of what Edward Kieswetter collects in a year from us as taxpayers… Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

The population is growing at 1.6%. So, when you grow at 1.2% then you’re going backwards… Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

Tourism and hospitality have the potential to employ more women than any other sector… Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa

Each time Eskom switches off the lights, we lose R1 billion to R2 billion per day… Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa