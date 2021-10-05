Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported a substantial drop in cases of Covid-19 reported.
Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde reported that the province has administered 32 396 vaccines, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 2 975 222 date.
The NICD reports a total of 16,514 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 429 new cases, which represents a 2.6% positivity rate. A further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date.
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%)
Gauteng Province accounted for 19%; Free State accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new casNICD
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16,514 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 429 new cases, which represents a 2.6% positivity rate. A further 39 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. See more here: https://t.co/P6AP8gckac pic.twitter.com/jtFhY2mZ2y— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 4, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
