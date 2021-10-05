75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs





Fully vaccinated participants must have been fully vaccinated with two jabs of Pfizer a minimum of 7 days before the event and with the J&J jab, 28 days before the event

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is going ahead on Sunday but no audience stands have been erected for observers

Director David Bellairs encourages observers to watch the event via the online live stream

The tour is a charity event and would not be able to refund participants

You will not be refunded if you refuse, or cannot afford, a rapid antigen test beforehand or are not fully vaccinated, says Bellairs

The rapid antigen test usually R350 will be R250 for this event

Cyclists taking part in the 2020 Cape Cycle Tour. Picture: capetowncycletour.com

The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is taking place this coming Sunday after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, it was the last major event hosted in Cape Town in 2020 just before the shutdown, notes Pippa Hudson.

Now it is the first to take place since the easing of restrictions under Level 1.

There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

To find out more, Pippa speaks to Dave Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

It has all come upon us so quickly. Three weeks ago we were uncertain we would have an event. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

He says the team has been involved in a great deal of scenario planning building up to the tour.

It came with a whole bunch of Covid regulations. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

When permissions were granted a few weeks ago no spectators were allowed, and it is too late to erect the usual stands at this late date.

While we have not planned for spectators we are full speed ahead. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

If you are going to spectate do so responsibly and do so in small groups. We want to avoid this become a superspreader event. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

He encourages spectators to rather watch the live stream online.

Part of the letter of commission was to offer fully vaccinated people the opportunity to participate...or you would have to undergo a rapid antigen test. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

It is a charitable event and we just do not have the luxury in the entry fee to cover the cost of the testing. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

A listener asks if they cannot afford the rapid antigen test are they able to get a refund? Bellairs says no, the rules and regulations were in the entry form

If we have to refund everybody we would not be able to host the event. The event is being run at 50% capacity with the same infrastructure as for 35,000. There was a comprehensive refund policy put into the rules and regs. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

Bellairs explains that South African participants are considered fully vaccinated if they have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose having been received a minimum of 7 days prior to the event, or they have received one dose of the J&J vaccine, at least a minimum of 28 days before the event.