Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'





Numsa members started striking on Wednesday, demanding an 8% salary increase against an offer of 4%

The crowd gathered in contravention of Covid-19 protocols

A screengrab of Numsa members marching in Newtown, Johannesburg on 5 October 2021. Picture: Eyewitness News

Thousands of members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) gathered – in violation of Covid-19 regulations - at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on Tuesday.

They demand an 8% increase while management in the engineering sector is offering 4%.

Inflation measured 4.9% in August, the latest available figure.

“These are workers who, last year, gave up their increases in order to protect the economy, in order to protect the engineering sector,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“This year, we were hoping that because of the sacrifice that they and their families made, that employers would actually try and negotiate."

Mandy Wiener interviewed Hlubi-Majola (scroll up to listen).

Today is Day One of the national engineering strike… to force employers to give in to our demands. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa

Our members have been suffering during Covid… We suffered under lockdown… Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa

We would’ve preferred smaller numbers, but they all came out… We maintain Covid protocols as much as we can. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson - Numsa