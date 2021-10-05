ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC





The IEC says ActionSA has itself to blame for the absence of the party's name on ward ballots

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo says the party did not submit an abbreviated name or acronym when it registered

He claims there are several other parties in the same boat but nothing can be done before the November polls

Action SA says it plans on taking legal action on the matter

FILE: ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (centre) makes a point during an engagement in Dobsonville on 11 October 2020. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it's ActionSA's fault that the party's name is not on the ward ballot paper for the upcoming municipal election.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sy Mamabolo says ActionSA chose not to register an abbreviated name or acronym when it signed up as a political party.

In a statement, the IEC says ActionSA wrote “Not Applicable” in the space where the political party was required to indicate its abbreviated name.

ActionSA claims it did not register an acronym because the party's full name is within the eight-character limit for an abbreviation.

The party says it's headed to court to remedy the issue while Mamabolo maintains that nothing can be amended before the elections on 1 November.

He adds that several other parties are in the same situation. "There are 14 other parties in a similar situation, ActionSA is not the only one", Mamabolo tells CapeTalk.

When you register a party, you give us a name, also if you elect so, you give us the abbreviated name of the party. They have not done so. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

Other parties with even shorter names have given us both. For example, GOOD have registered GOOD as the name of the party and they've also registered that as the acronym of the party. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

It was well within their right to register ActionSA as the acronym had they wanted to do that. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

In determining the design of the ballot paper, the Commission uses the party identifiers which were submitted by the part at the point of registration, ie. the party name, the logo of the party and the abbreviated name or acronym of the party where such was submitted. Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC