'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'
Regulators around the world are debating how to regulate online intermediary platforms such as Takealot and Amazon
Much of the regulations are power plays that don’t necessarily take consumer interest into account
The Competition Commission is holding public hearings for their Online Marketing Inquiry which looks at online platforms and their ability to dominate online spaces.
In much of the world, platforms such as Amazon totally dominate online retail, killing competition and making it hard for potential competitors to enter the market.
How do we regulate competition in the digital era?
Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (scroll up to listen).
We’ve seen all over the globe regulators are taking a tremendous amount of interest in these so-called online intermediation platforms…Chris Charter, Director of Competition - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
We have Takealot in South Africa… regulators are looking closely to make sure we don’t end up with our market distorted in the same way that Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba… are accused of distorting markets in their jurisdictions.Chris Charter, Director of Competition - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166398338_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-logo-of-takealot-com-a-south-african-e-commerce-co.html?vti=o9cs3i02b11fybq2u9-1-1
