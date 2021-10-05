'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'





Regulators around the world are debating how to regulate online intermediary platforms such as Takealot and Amazon

Much of the regulations are power plays that don’t necessarily take consumer interest into account

The Competition Commission is holding public hearings for their Online Marketing Inquiry which looks at online platforms and their ability to dominate online spaces.

In much of the world, platforms such as Amazon totally dominate online retail, killing competition and making it hard for potential competitors to enter the market.

How do we regulate competition in the digital era?

Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (scroll up to listen).

We’ve seen all over the globe regulators are taking a tremendous amount of interest in these so-called online intermediation platforms… Chris Charter, Director of Competition - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr