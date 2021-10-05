Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month





Nedbank is now actively targeting low-income credit customers.

It has reduced the minimum income requirement to open its Gold Credit Card account.

Consumers need only earn R5000 per month to qualify.

© dmvasilenko77/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki (scroll up to listen).

The risk is very minimal. We’ve always been a responsible lender… We will not be extending credit… that clients can’t afford. Mpho Sadiki, Nedbank