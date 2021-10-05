Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
Nedbank is now actively targeting low-income credit customers.
It has reduced the minimum income requirement to open its Gold Credit Card account.
Consumers need only earn R5000 per month to qualify.
John Maytham interviewed Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki (scroll up to listen).
Click here for hundreds of personal finance articles all in one place.
The risk is very minimal. We’ve always been a responsible lender… We will not be extending credit… that clients can’t afford.Mpho Sadiki, Nedbank
The credit limit… could be anything from R1000 to R2000…Mpho Sadiki, Nedbank
