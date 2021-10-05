Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month John Maytham interviews Nedbank's Mpho Sadiki. 5 October 2021 4:02 PM
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki. 5 October 2021 4:02 PM
View all Business
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig's 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

5 October 2021 4:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.

Nedbank is now actively targeting low-income credit customers.

It has reduced the minimum income requirement to open its Gold Credit Card account.

Consumers need only earn R5000 per month to qualify.

© dmvasilenko77/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki (scroll up to listen).

Click here for hundreds of personal finance articles all in one place.

The risk is very minimal. We’ve always been a responsible lender… We will not be extending credit… that clients can’t afford.

Mpho Sadiki, Nedbank

The credit limit… could be anything from R1000 to R2000…

Mpho Sadiki, Nedbank



More from MyMoney Online

How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

1 October 2021 11:19 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.

Read More arrow_forward

How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch

30 September 2021 10:53 AM

Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue.

Read More arrow_forward

Get a loan for a funky, low(ish)-cost container home

28 September 2021 12:23 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Rademeyer, CEO at Multinet Home Loans.

Read More arrow_forward

Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses

22 September 2021 11:05 AM

Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney.

Read More arrow_forward

The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'

17 September 2021 11:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.

Read More arrow_forward

Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid

15 September 2021 11:00 AM

Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.

Read More arrow_forward

Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund

1 September 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Read More arrow_forward

Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity

26 August 2021 3:15 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.

Read More arrow_forward

Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test

24 August 2021 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.

Read More arrow_forward

'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'

19 August 2021 1:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

Business Lifestyle

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'They're no racist, they're heroes': KZN DA on Phoenix July unrest

5 October 2021 5:35 PM

GALLERY: 'Stop exploiting us' - Thousands gather for Numsa march in Joburg

5 October 2021 4:26 PM

Cosatu to use National Day of Action to stand up against budget cuts

5 October 2021 4:24 PM

