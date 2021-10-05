'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'





Molnupiravir – an oral pill – seems to be highly effective in treating Covid-19

A five-day course is around $700

Merck may have a blockbuster on its hands in the form of Molnupiravir. © atmosphere1/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Pharmaceutical behemoth Merck has developed an antiviral drug that potentially halves the odds of hospitalisation and death in people with comorbidities.

Molnupiravir prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus from replicating.

Ongoing clinical trials have shown effectiveness when administering the drug early after infection.

John Maytham interviewed Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (scroll up to listen).

It’s been around for some time… It introduces errors… highly effective against SARS-CoV-2… It’s a Tamiflu equivalent, the drug we use for influenza. Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

It seems highly effective… This is game-changing… It’s a pill… Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

We knew the Ivermectin group was going to attack this drug… Ivermectin has no result anywhere close to this drug when it comes to the treatment of Covid-19… Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

… It’s about $700 for a five-day treatment course… Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security