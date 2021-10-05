'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
-
Molnupiravir – an oral pill – seems to be highly effective in treating Covid-19
-
A five-day course is around $700
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Pharmaceutical behemoth Merck has developed an antiviral drug that potentially halves the odds of hospitalisation and death in people with comorbidities.
Molnupiravir prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus from replicating.
Ongoing clinical trials have shown effectiveness when administering the drug early after infection.
John Maytham interviewed Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (scroll up to listen).
It’s been around for some time… It introduces errors… highly effective against SARS-CoV-2… It’s a Tamiflu equivalent, the drug we use for influenza.Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
It seems highly effective… This is game-changing… It’s a pill…Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
We knew the Ivermectin group was going to attack this drug… Ivermectin has no result anywhere close to this drug when it comes to the treatment of Covid-19…Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
… It’s about $700 for a five-day treatment course…Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
… It makes Covid-19 a much more treatable disease… part of how we learn to live with this virus…Dr Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76619450_february-20-2017-branchburg-new-jersey-usa-merck-msd-building-in-branchburg-new-jersey-building-with.html?vti=lv9s3rwhynaxjijqj9-1-2
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?
John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.Read More
How the V&A Waterfront plans to emerge from the pandemic
Mike Wills interviews V&A Waterfront CEO David Green about how he sees the way forward.Read More
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).Read More
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students
Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola.Read More