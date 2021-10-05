Streaming issues? Report here
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant

5 October 2021 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Sanlam
Kokkie Kooyman
asset management
Denker Capital
investment management
SIH
Sanlam Investment Holdings

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.
© demerzel21/123rf.com

Sanlam and Absa have announced they're combining their investment management businesses in South Africa.

The financial services giants say the agreement will result in an asset management company with assets under management, administration and advice in excess of R1 trillion.

The transaction will see Absa exchange its investment management business, Absa Investments, for a stake of up to 17.5% in Sanlam Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (SIH).

We are confident that this transaction will strengthen our ability to deliver investment excellence for customers through our ability to further invest in the business.

Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

For Absa, the transaction delivers improved scale, capabilities, customer propositions and transformation... The transaction will help us create a deeper, broader range of investment solutions for our clients.

Jason Quinn, Interim Group CEO - Absa

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the long-awaited deal from Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

The transaction puts the new Sanlam Investment Holdings second in South Africa, just after Ninety One and past the Old Mutual Group... It's part of an international trend...

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

We see everywhere that international banks and also insurers have been selling what they call non-core - generally this has often been where it improves capital returns... This one I think is more for operational efficiency.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

In a South African context it is also useful to have a BEE shareholder, he points out.

Sanlam Investment Holdings will be the largest black-owned investment manager...

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

... but I think the main thing is in terms of the operational leverage the new business gets... Size has become so important - it allows you the budget to spend on digitalisation strategies... and you can compete on price...

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

I think for Sanlam it was a no-brainer because they get Absa distribution as well. For Absa it was hard to give away what they've got, but for their clients they get a wider product and they get better distribution.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

The risk in such a complex transaction says Kooyman, lies in execution.

He explains why size can be both a positive and a negative.

The downside could include probably losing staff and possibly losing clients.

Size gets you leverage... but if it's not well-managed... size can lead to a lack of client focus... to staff loss... I'm sure Coronation Group and Old Mutual are licking their lips...

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




