Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
South Africa's tourism industry is one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But things are looking up, according to the Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs at Airbnb.
Bruce Whitfield chats to Chris Lehane about the future of South Africa's travel industry and Airbnb's empowerment plans for aspiring hosts in the country.
RELATED: Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
The US company recently announced its three-year plan to empower a new generation of what it calls micro entrepreneurs in South Africa.
Airbnb announces a three-year commitment to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs through inclusive economic recovery in South Africa. https://t.co/g3hKiq7qbt@ikeja_wireless @go2uj— Airbnb Public Policy (@AirbnbPolicy) September 22, 2021
Lehane notes that Airbnb now has more than 4 million hosts around the world and recently passed the landmark number of a billion guest arrivals.
South Africa has always been an important part of our larger community, a portal into all of Africa.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
An important focus for a number of years now has been to ensure that the global network is inclusive, he says.
Lehane recalls how, after spending a night in Khayelitsha in 2017, he announced the establishment of an Airbnb Academy.
Flash forward to where we are today and we've taken that basic concept and expanded it to 36 different communities across South Africa.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
What we most recently announced was an effort to super-charge that larger programme.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
He outlines their main goals which include achieving greater accessibility via WiFi in townships and rural areas and setting up a three-year education programme in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
This is to actually train 1,000 young 'micro entrepreneurs'... who are looking to participate in travel and tourism not from a service industry perspective, but actually as owners.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Airbnb has already supported local hosts during the Covid-19 pandemic with a cash injection to help keep them afloat and is now providing further financial support.
Airbnb does democratise travel and tourism. The greatest part of the economics that get generated are not going to a corporate entity, they are going to our actual hosts... These are everyday people...Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Over 100 billion dollars have gone to those folks through the Airbnb platform and you see that manifesting itself specifically in South Africa. We generated 22,000 jobs over the pandemic through the platform from guest spending...Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Our hosts who have at least hosted one person over the pandemic are averaging about R55,000 a year through Airbnb.Chris Lehane, Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs - Airbnb
Listen to the audio below for Lehane's positive assessment of the future of the tourism industry:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76618317_wroclaw-poland-april-10th-2017-woman-is-installing-airbnb-application-on-lenovo-tablet-airbnb-is-an-.html
More from Business
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs
John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.Read More
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'
Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'
Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.Read More
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October
Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale.Read More
More from Lifestyle
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs
John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.Read More
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs
Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.Read More
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid
Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how to drive.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?
John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening
Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated.Read More
More from World
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations
Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade.Read More