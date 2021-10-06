Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

Streaming issues? Report here
6 October 2021 8:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Tourism
The Money Show
Emmerson Mnangagwa
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Victoria Falls
Dianna Games
herd immunity
Covid-19 vaccination
travel red list
UK red list
Zambezi River
The Smoke that Thunders
Vic Falls

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.
© mirco1/123rf.com

Tourism is picking up at Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls after the government prioritised the resort town for Covid-19 vaccination, reports Dianna Games.

The Africa at Work CEO tells Bruce Whitfield about her recent road trip through the country.

She spent a few days at Vic Falls and saw everyone from tourists and conference guests to the President himself.

What the government did is they made the vaccine rollout a priority in Victoria Falls a priority in order to boost tourism.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Most of the adults in that town have had the shot. That has helped to attract tourists back into Victoria Falls which has had zero tourists for a very long time during Covid.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's also helped that relaxed lockdown rules have allowed more frequent flights from Johannesburg, she says.

There seemed to have been two conferences on there. There were a lot of tourists from South Africa, quite a lot of Americans in town, so their number of foreign tourists from overseas is starting to go up...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Hopefully once we're off the UK red list that will also start improving for tourism in the region

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

There was also a lot of local tourism, there were two weddings there over that weekend... people down from Harare...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself was also there, Games reports.

Driving on a quite riverside road she had to give way as the presidential cavalcade of at least thirty cars passed, sirens wailing.

This is in a quiet resort town. I don't know what tourists must think... It turns out the President was there to open these two conferences.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Listen to Games discuss her Zimbabwe trip on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus slot:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
