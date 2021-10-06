Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Tourism is picking up at Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls after the government prioritised the resort town for Covid-19 vaccination, reports Dianna Games.
The Africa at Work CEO tells Bruce Whitfield about her recent road trip through the country.
She spent a few days at Vic Falls and saw everyone from tourists and conference guests to the President himself.
What the government did is they made the vaccine rollout a priority in Victoria Falls a priority in order to boost tourism.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Most of the adults in that town have had the shot. That has helped to attract tourists back into Victoria Falls which has had zero tourists for a very long time during Covid.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It's also helped that relaxed lockdown rules have allowed more frequent flights from Johannesburg, she says.
There seemed to have been two conferences on there. There were a lot of tourists from South Africa, quite a lot of Americans in town, so their number of foreign tourists from overseas is starting to go up...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Hopefully once we're off the UK red list that will also start improving for tourism in the regionDianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
There was also a lot of local tourism, there were two weddings there over that weekend... people down from Harare...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself was also there, Games reports.
Driving on a quite riverside road she had to give way as the presidential cavalcade of at least thirty cars passed, sirens wailing.
This is in a quiet resort town. I don't know what tourists must think... It turns out the President was there to open these two conferences.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Listen to Games discuss her Zimbabwe trip on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus slot:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mirco1/mirco11910/mirco1191000046/131596656-tourist-looks-at-the-victoria-falls-on-zambezi-river-in-zimbabwe.jpg
More from Business
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.Read More
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.Read More
The games people play are the games businesses play
Are you a player or being played?Read More
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million
Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age
Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".Read More
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.Read More
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing".Read More
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs
John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.Read More
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs
Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.Read More
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid
Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
More from Africa
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses
The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report
The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.Read More
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
Unlock the value of your company’s balance sheet
With rising economic challenges, how can you keep your company afloat, and protect employees from job lossesRead More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More