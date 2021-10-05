Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
View all Politics
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa. 5 October 2021 5:01 PM
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki. 5 October 2021 4:02 PM
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Fashion retailer
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
TFG
foschini
The Foschini Group
TymeBank
Digital Banking
Tauriq Keraan
MoreTyme

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.
Foschini store at the East Rand Mall. Image: eastrandmall.co.za

TymeBank is teaming up with The Foschini Group to introduce its financial products and services in TFG stores and on digital platforms.

This will give the digital bank access to more than 26 million Foschini customers in South Africa.

RELATED: TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years

The partnership is expected to deliver the following customer benefits:

- TFG customers will benefit from TymeBank’s ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ product MoreTyme, providing an alternative payment option which is interest free over a three-month period

- Over 600 TFG/TymeBank branded kiosks will be located in TFG stores enabling customers to have direct and convenient access to highly affordable transactional banking and highly competitive savings rates. This will include the launch of a TFG/ TymeBank branded debit card

- The kiosk , as well as the TymeBank app and other digital interfaces will give TFG customers access to services such as electricity payments, money transfer and savings products, thereby allowing customers to shop and transact at the same time

- This partnership will allow a full range of financial products and services to be developed, including an extended range of insurance products and term loan products which will be made available for TFG customers

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Keraan explains that the partnership had been discussed before the pandemic, which then put the plans on hold.

He also says that TymeBank's offering will complement TFG's own financial services business.

Both parties felt that the time was right now. TFG has massive ambitions in what's already quite a large financial services business. TymeBank has equally ambitious growth aspirations... most importantly this was going to be beneficial to the customers.

Tauriq Keraan, CEO - TymeBank

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:




5 October 2021 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Fashion retailer
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
TFG
foschini
The Foschini Group
TymeBank
Digital Banking
Tauriq Keraan
MoreTyme

More from Business

'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'

5 October 2021 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant

5 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

5 October 2021 5:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'

5 October 2021 4:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

5 October 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely'

5 October 2021 2:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'

5 October 2021 1:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October

5 October 2021 12:22 PM

Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

5 October 2021 11:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

5 October 2021 1:57 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop

5 October 2021 1:08 PM

NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

5 October 2021 10:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Claire Taylor from Gun Free South Africa about gun safety after a tragic incident in the Easter Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'

5 October 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted'

4 October 2021 6:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers

4 October 2021 4:47 PM

John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway

4 October 2021 2:36 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Second-hand dealers, scrapyards can be shut down for selling stolen goods - CoCT

4 October 2021 12:40 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Mzwakhe Nqavashe about metal theft and stolen second-hand goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct

4 October 2021 9:48 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chair, Andre Roux to find out the way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

5 October 2021 5:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

5 October 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 10:32 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids

5 October 2021 8:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how to drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?

4 October 2021 4:17 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening

4 October 2021 2:06 PM

Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer

4 October 2021 7:49 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

Business Lifestyle

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SADC won't tolerate terrorism: Ramaphosa

5 October 2021 8:03 PM

Unicef SA: SA youth suffer from mental health, but don’t know where to seek help

5 October 2021 7:46 PM

SABC: Only 2 million people out of just over 10 million paid their TV licences

5 October 2021 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA