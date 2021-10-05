The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs





Denmark is aiming for a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

To do this will take about 90 000 unskilled workers from the building, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

© jvdwolf/123rf.com

South Africa’s transition from coal to renewable energy will demand thousands of new jobs.

John Maytham interviewed Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.

They spoke about lessons Denmark has for South Africa, a nation far more well-endowed in wind and sun (scroll up to listen).

The resources you have here are world-class! World-class sun and world-class wind! Much better than what we have in Denmark. It’s a no-brainer. Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa

How can we make sure… we create jobs? … The green transition will open up new opportunities in mining… Technicians… a lot of that will be unskilled… Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa