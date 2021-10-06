Unmarried fathers win right to register children's births in SA - explained
- In cases where only an unmarried father is present in his child's life, the case was made that he should have the right to register his child's birth
- The Centre for Child law argues that the law needs to allow such fathers to register the births of their children, and the Constitutional Court agreed.
The Constitutional Court has declared section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional. The ruling comes after a South African father could not register his daughter, who was born in Makhanda in 2016, with home affairs because the South African visa of the mother, who is a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), expired just before the birth.
The couple married in the DRC under customary law, but customary marriages are not recognised in the DRC, thus home affairs considered the couple as unmarried.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Child's rights activist and Senior Project Co-ordinator at the Centre for Child Law's Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Project, Zita Hansungule who explains further.
There was an assumption that because one parent was not South African, that they had to jump through a whole lot of hoops to register the child when actually the law is very clear.Zita Hansungule, Senior Project Co-Ordinator Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Project - Centre for Child Law
As long as you have one South African parent, the child is a South African citizen and can be registered by that South African parent.Zita Hansungule, Senior Project Co-Ordinator Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Project - Centre for Child Law
The argument made in the case was that Section 10 unfairly discriminates against children born out of wedlock because it limits the father’s rights to register the child under his surname.
[The case] opened up doors to other complaints and queries from unmarried fathers caring for children themselves. These are situations where the mother is not involved for one or another reason - where she has perhaps absconded, passed away, or is undocumented herself.Zita Hansungule, Senior Project Co-Ordinator Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Project - Centre for Child Law
In such cases, unmarried fathers have approach the Centre for Child Law to express their frustrations.
They say we have tried to register our children and get our children birth certificates by ourselves, but the law doesn't allow us to do this. The law requires us to have the mother's permission in order to do this - and we are saying all well and good when both parents are involved...but what about when it is only the unmarried father in the child's life?Zita Hansungule, Senior Project Co-Ordinator Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Project - Centre for Child Law
The law needs to allow such fathers to register the births of their children, and the Constitutional Court agreed.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54727970_you-are-my-everything-side-view-of-happy-young-african-man-playing-with-his-little-baby-and-smiling-.html
