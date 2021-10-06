Streaming issues? Report here
Parts of Rhodes Memorial now reopened to public after devastating mountain fire

6 October 2021 8:36 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Table Mountain National Park
Rhodes Memorial fire

Refliwe Moloto speaks to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about the clean-up progress. 
  • Over 400 trees have been felled to make the area around Rhodes Memorial safe for the public
  • TMNP manager urges mountain users to remain cautious and stay out of areas still closed to the public
  • The winter rains have also caused some roads in the area to be damaged and will need to be repaired
© gischtlibu/123rf.com

In April Cape Town was rocked by a devastating fire that blazed in the Table Mountain National part, decimating tracts of the mountain, a number of University of Cape Town buildings including the Jagger Library and the iconic Rhodes memorial restaurant.

Refliwe Moloto speaks to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out how the recovery is going.

After months of work, parts of Rhodes Memorial have recently been reopened to the public.

It is really some great news.

Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

Van Rooyen says it was a very area that needed clearing and hence has taken a long time.

We also had quite a long rainy season and the weather conditions is one of the major factors that led to us not being able to open up the area to and complete the rehabiltation and allow people into the area.

Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

Other fire-damaged areas such as Deer Park have slowly been reopened and now Rhodes Memorial has been added to that list.

To date, we have felled over 434 trees that were a risk to recreational users and some areas around Rhodes Memorial have now been opened for public use.

Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

It's important to note that people should still be cautious. It is not always easy to determine when a strong wind is coming which might blow over these trees.

Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

Definitely, with the good rains we have had, we find some part of the roads is falling down so that brings new challenges of repairing those roads as well.

Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park

People are urged to please stay away from areas that are still closed.

Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park



