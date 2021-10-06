Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'





The Cape Coloured Congress focusses on issues affecting coloured people, who it believes have been particularly marginalised in democratic South Africa

It is mainly focussed on the Western Cape, but it has representatives in KZN, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng

The CCC says it has almost no finances

Bo-Kaap, Cape Town. © wernerl/123rf.com

Click here for all our 2021 local government elections coverage in one place.

The Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) describes itself as a “voice for the voiceless”.

The CCC has evolved into a political party contesting the upcoming elections, from its origins as the Gatvol Capetonian Movement.

They believe that coloured people have been “marginalized for too long... overlooked from jobs, housing, education and even safety and security."

Excerpts from the CCC’s manifesto:

Race – … “Coloured” was an identity that was promulgated in Apartheid legislation aimed at ensuring the continued exclusion and marginalisation of indigenous peoples. We have now undertaken the political decision to give new political meaning to this identity…

Housing - The State has failed dismally to provide adequate social housing. This is evident in the mushrooming of backyard dwellers as well as the growing housing database and a fictional waiting list…

Bo-Kaap - The CCC notes the continued gentrification of Bo Kaap and Woodstock, areas in which the majority of residents are the descendants of the indigenous peoples. The impact of gentrification is such that residents are forced to sell their properties as they can no longer afford the rates and rent charged by the DA controlled City of Cape Town, irrevocably changing the demographics of these communities.

District Six - The DA controlled City of Cape Town continues the delays in the return of this land to the original inhabitants. Many elderly people have passed away while waiting in vain to return to the places where they were forcibly evicted from their homes through the Group Areas Act. Most of the land is now occupied by Cape Peninsula University of Technology and businesses and frequented by the elite…

Health - … We demand the immediate introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme in all private and public health centres under state control, which will guarantee free access to health care at the point of care. All medical professions are to be fully funded by the state and the state to pay for such medical services and skills. All public hospitals and clinics in urban areas to be fully funded…

Public Transport - … We need an integrated public transport system paid for by the state that is safe to use, easily accessible and either free or affordable. Metrorail, the bus companies, and the taxi industry must be brought under state control to ensure that the workers can get to places of work in the safest, most efficient, and affordable way possible.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed CCC leader Fadiel Adams (scroll up to listen).

We are now in KZN, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng… We did not expect this kind of growth. The name is a bit of a misnomer… Mitchells Plain [initial focus] is the homeland of the coloured, in terms of numbers… [and] the Cape Flats. Now we have representatives in Oudtshoorn, Saldanha Bay, Worcester, and Hermanus… Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress

People are attracted to our truth. My eyes were opened to the fact that a coloured man’s struggle in Cape Town is a coloured man’s struggle in KZN, which is a coloured man’s struggle in Gauteng, and it’s a coloured man’s struggle in Bloemfontein… Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress

… Our focus is on the coloured people. For 27 years we have been marginalised, nobody can deny this… We need to fight for our share of the resources… Everybody knows how we’ve been kicked out. Everybody! … Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress

This is about equality. Colour is the issue, but the fight is for equality… I want to see ward councillors leading service delivery protests… I want to see elected leaders leading their communities, not standing up against them… Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress

District Six… is just a diversion. We used to own it all… but they kept us fighting for one hill in Cape Town… Fadiel Adams, leader - Cape Coloured Congress