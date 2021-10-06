Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in





Legally there is no way to challenge politicians who make false promises suggest legal and political analysts

Trust in politicians in South Africa is at an all-time low, suggests analyst Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

It has become more about who voters trust rather than who they agree with says Professor Cathy Powell

A voting station at the Milnerton Baptist Church in Cape Town. Picture: Siyabonga Sesant/EWN

Political parties like to make promises, but do they deliver?

As we head closer to the polls, we take a look today at whether political party ''broken promises'' are unconstitutional.

Joining Refilwe Moloto on the panel this morning is Political Analyst, Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar and Professor Cathy Powell Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

There is very little control on the promises that candidates may make. I think there should be as much of a pushback on the false claims they make about the present, as their promises [about the future]. Professor Cathy Powell, Public Law - UCT

The problem with promises is that is what the voters are meant to hold them to account for. Professor Cathy Powell, Public Law - UCT

Powell is referring to promises made in the last election or current promises that cannot possibly be fulfilled.

However, she says, there is no way to legislate for people to behave realistically.

You cannot legally make people realistic. Professor Cathy Powell, Public Law - UCT

The EFF, for example, promises free education, healthcare, sanitation, and housing. This is surely not within the financial capability of South Africa's budget, suggest Refilwe Moloto. Is this not something voters can hold politicians accountable for upfront, she asks?

The reality of the world and what politicians are willing to say are far apart. Much as the EFF's promises around creating whole new tax regimes which only sit with the National Treasury and the minster's mandate, but also issues on policing, Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

He cites examples of the EFF's promises of new tax regimes despite that mandate sitting with National Treasury and the Minister of Finance.

Likewise, he says are other party promises around policing.

We have many local parties here in the Western Cape, promising a whole suite of new policing arrangements which they don't have the mandate to do. Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

Municipal funding primarily comes from ratepayers and some allocations from provincial and national for specific services. Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

The reality of those promises is never juxtaposed against what is possible. Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

We as voters need to hold politicians accountable. In local wards, where we see these types of ludicrous promises, we need to say to ourselves if they are willing to conflate the truth what else are they willing to do? Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

Trust in our politicians is at an all-time low. Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

Some 9 to 15 million people who qualify are not even on the current 26 million on the voters roll, he says talking about the issue of both apathy and frustration.

So people are opting out of the system. Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, Political Writer and Analyst

It has begun to boil down to whom do we trust rather than whom do we agree with. Professor Cathy Powell, Public Law - UCT