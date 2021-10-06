DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters





The DA is facing backlash over election posters the party erected in Phoenix, Durban

The posters read: "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes"

Community activists who have been working to resolve racial tensions in the area have slammed the DA for opportunistic electioneering

A DA poster in Phoenix. Picture: Supplied.

The DA has been criticised for using racial tensions in Phoenix, Durban to gain votes ahead of the local government election on 1 November.

The party has come under fire after it erected new election posters in Phoenix which read "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes."

The DA says that the posters are aimed at honouring residents who defended the area during the July riots.

However, the posters have been largely criticised for fanning racial tensions.

Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi says the DA is opportunistic and insensitive for erecting such divisive posters.

Mohapi says the DA has made no effort to help promote social cohesion between Indian and black communities living in Phoenix and surrounding areas since the unrest.

The community activist says Abahlali Basemjondolo and other local groups have been trying to repair race relations in the area without much help from political organisations.

Mohapi has also condemned the ANC for "grandstanding" by calling the Indian community racists and allegedly inciting violence in Phoenix.

He has accused various politicians of attempting to divide black and Indian people to gain votes.

Mohapi tells CapeTalk that community groups in Phoenix have been promoting social cohesion in the area through sporting activities and peace talks facilitated by religious leaders.

I think it's complete opportunism and very insensitive of the DA to use a very sensitive matter of this nature for electioneering or campaign. Thapelo Mohapi, Spokesperson - Abahlali Basemjondolo

For some of us who have been working to rebuild the relationship between the Indian communities in Bhambayi, Phoenix, Zwelitsha, and Inanda area... we condemn this in the strongest possible manner. Thapelo Mohapi, Spokesperson - Abahlali Basemjondolo

This is not time for canvassing and using what is a very sensitive matter at this point in time. Thapelo Mohapi, Spokesperson - Abahlali Basemjondolo

Why were they [the DA] quiet when this incident was taking place? Why are they not part of the peace talks in the Gandhi settlement where we are trying to actually build cohesion? They are not part of that but they are only putting posters now as if they ever cared about the Indian community. Thapelo Mohapi, Spokesperson - Abahlali Basemjondolo