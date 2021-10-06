French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry





French Catholic Church clergy have been found to have sexually abused more than 200 000 children, mostly boys, between 1950 and 2021, an inquiry found.

The French Catholic Church commissioned the independent inquiry in 2018.

Investigators interviewed victims and witnesses and combed through court, police, and Church records to come to their shocking conclusion.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

… Mostly boys between the ages of 10 and 13… We know all the stories, and movies, and books, and the exposés, but it’s quite glaring to see this in black and white… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The Pope said he felt pain at hearing about the inquiry’s findings… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire