French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry
French Catholic Church clergy have been found to have sexually abused more than 200 000 children, mostly boys, between 1950 and 2021, an inquiry found.
The French Catholic Church commissioned the independent inquiry in 2018.
Investigators interviewed victims and witnesses and combed through court, police, and Church records to come to their shocking conclusion.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
… Mostly boys between the ages of 10 and 13… We know all the stories, and movies, and books, and the exposés, but it’s quite glaring to see this in black and white…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The Pope said he felt pain at hearing about the inquiry’s findings…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
These clergy are… often moved to another parish… Here, again, another glaring bit of evidence against the Catholic Church…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57054055_children-going-to-the-first-holy-communion.html?vti=mcbg3qotxqmva09zbf-1-18
More from World
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage.Read More
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane.Read More
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note
Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa.Read More
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem
Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions.Read More
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More