[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million





The area where the stadium was built is in "complete squalor"

Industry experts calculate work done to be worth no more than R4.8 million

The Eastern Cape government is scrambling to explain a seemingly sub-standard R15 million stadium it built in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality.

Pictures of the stadium have gone viral on social media.

Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over the project but has asked for time to establish the facts.

Nqatha said a full report on the stadium would be handed to her next week.

She said she understands people’s outrage at seeing the images and learning about the price tag.

… Lack of service delivery… where the actual stadium is… the area is in complete squalor… There’s a water crisis… Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika

That money could’ve been used elsewhere to benefit the community… Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika

We spoke to industry experts… This is worth R4.8 million… She [Nqatha] tried to explain… [No] electric fencing… the septic tank is not working. The ablution facilities are not working. There is no proper irrigation system… Jojo tanks that normal residential houses have… the showers and changing rooms are non-compliant… Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika