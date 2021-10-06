[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million
-
The area where the stadium was built is in "complete squalor"
-
Industry experts calculate work done to be worth no more than R4.8 million
The Eastern Cape government is scrambling to explain a seemingly sub-standard R15 million stadium it built in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality.
Pictures of the stadium have gone viral on social media.
Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality posted:— The Lone Reader™ 📚 🇿🇦 (@Mzima_Lumkile) October 4, 2021
"The R15 million Lesseyton Sports field was officially opened today with scores of jubilant community members in attendance. Soccer and rugby teams will now be able to use the facility to improve sport in the area." pic.twitter.com/q1KlRdtaYb
Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over the project but has asked for time to establish the facts.
Nqatha said a full report on the stadium would be handed to her next week.
She said she understands people’s outrage at seeing the images and learning about the price tag.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema (scroll up to listen).
… Lack of service delivery… where the actual stadium is… the area is in complete squalor… There’s a water crisis…Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika
That money could’ve been used elsewhere to benefit the community…Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika
We spoke to industry experts… This is worth R4.8 million… She [Nqatha] tried to explain… [No] electric fencing… the septic tank is not working. The ablution facilities are not working. There is no proper irrigation system… Jojo tanks that normal residential houses have… the showers and changing rooms are non-compliant…Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika
The embankment has already eroded… Should it rain… it will flood the field. The soccer and rugby polls; they’re already eroded!Sipha Khema, reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_139653011_a-regular-office-paper-shredder-in-the-process-of-shredding-three-south-african-rand-bank-notes-on-a.html?vti=n0qumtcesat67u4wm3-1-84
More from Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa.Read More
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay.Read More
Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the IEC.Read More
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.Read More
Eskom world's top polluting power firm: 'People dying from Mpumalanga SO2 fumes'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala about Eskom's emissions.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.Read More
Parts of Rhodes Memorial now reopened to public after devastating mountain fire
Refliwe Moloto speaks to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about the clean-up progress.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
More from Business
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age
Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".Read More
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs
John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.Read More