Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday
- ActionSA has lodged urgent papers at the Electoral Court over the absence of its name on ballot papers
- The party's name was left out from the IEC’s final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng
- The Electoral Commission claims ActionSA didn't submit an abbreviated name or acronym when it registered
ActionSA has filed urgent papers asking the Electoral Court to set aside the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to exclude its name from the ballot papers.
It has requested that the matter be heard on Friday or "as soon as possible thereafter", says ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont.
The party wants Electoral Court to order a reprint of ballot papers after the party's name was left out on the ward ballot paper for the upcoming municipal election.
The IEC claims ActionSA chose not to register an abbreviated name or acronym when it signed up as a political party.
RELATED: ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC
ActionSA wants the Electoral Court to declare that the use of an abbreviation is optional, and that a decision not to use abbreviation is not a waiver of rights its rights to have the party name on the ballot paper.
We are asking for all currently printed ballot papers to be destroyed, confirmation that the use of an abbreviation is optional, and that a decision not to use abbreviation is not a waiver of rights our rights to have our name on the ballot paper.#ActionSAvsIEC— ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 6, 2021
RELATED: ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers
Beaumont says the IEC's refusal to add their party name on the ballot will make it harder for voters to identify them.
ActionSA registered a name that was 8 characters long and said the name of our party is not to be abbreviated, which means at all times it must be represented as ActionSA.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA
The real flaw here is that IEC does not see that in its responsibility for free and fair elections, is the requirement of ballot papers that help voters identify their party of choice.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA
Actually, we did [fill in the form] and we said that the name of the party is not to be abbreviated.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA
In a scenario of ambiguity, whose side do we take? Dos we take the side of voters, to assist them to identify their party of choice? Or do we side with bureaucratic processes and logistics? The choice has always got to be in favour of voters and the Constitution.Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA
Source : https://www.actionsa.org.za/actionsa-name-omitted-from-iec-ballot-papers-party-to-explore-legal-action/
More from Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa.Read More
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay.Read More
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million
Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema.Read More
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.Read More
Eskom world's top polluting power firm: 'People dying from Mpumalanga SO2 fumes'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala about Eskom's emissions.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.Read More
Parts of Rhodes Memorial now reopened to public after devastating mountain fire
Refliwe Moloto speaks to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about the clean-up progress.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More