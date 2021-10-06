Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa. 6 October 2021 4:54 PM
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay. 6 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk. 6 October 2021 5:02 PM
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 6 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema. 6 October 2021 1:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday

6 October 2021 1:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
IEC
Electoral Court
Ballot papers
ActionSA

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the IEC.
  • ActionSA has lodged urgent papers at the Electoral Court over the absence of its name on ballot papers
  • The party's name was left out from the IEC’s final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng
  • The Electoral Commission claims ActionSA didn't submit an abbreviated name or acronym when it registered
Image: ActionSA

ActionSA has filed urgent papers asking the Electoral Court to set aside the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to exclude its name from the ballot papers.

It has requested that the matter be heard on Friday or "as soon as possible thereafter", says ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont.

The party wants Electoral Court to order a reprint of ballot papers after the party's name was left out on the ward ballot paper for the upcoming municipal election.

The IEC claims ActionSA chose not to register an abbreviated name or acronym when it signed up as a political party.

RELATED: ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC

ActionSA wants the Electoral Court to declare that the use of an abbreviation is optional, and that a decision not to use abbreviation is not a waiver of rights its rights to have the party name on the ballot paper.

RELATED: ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers

Beaumont says the IEC's refusal to add their party name on the ballot will make it harder for voters to identify them.

ActionSA registered a name that was 8 characters long and said the name of our party is not to be abbreviated, which means at all times it must be represented as ActionSA.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

The real flaw here is that IEC does not see that in its responsibility for free and fair elections, is the requirement of ballot papers that help voters identify their party of choice.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

Actually, we did [fill in the form] and we said that the name of the party is not to be abbreviated.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

In a scenario of ambiguity, whose side do we take? Dos we take the side of voters, to assist them to identify their party of choice? Or do we side with bureaucratic processes and logistics? The choice has always got to be in favour of voters and the Constitution.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA



6 October 2021 1:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
IEC
Electoral Court
Ballot papers
ActionSA

More from Local

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood

6 October 2021 4:54 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'

6 October 2021 3:16 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

6 October 2021 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters

6 October 2021 12:16 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom world's top polluting power firm: 'People dying from Mpumalanga SO2 fumes'

6 October 2021 10:52 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala about Eskom's emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'

6 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of Rhodes Memorial now reopened to public after devastating mountain fire

6 October 2021 8:36 AM

Refliwe Moloto speaks to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about the clean-up progress. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

5 October 2021 1:57 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Independent candidates sign People’s Pledge, commit to delivering services

6 October 2021 5:47 PM

YouTube removes R. Kelly official channels after he's convicted of sex crimes

6 October 2021 5:36 PM

Investigating officer insists Mondli Majola was shot

6 October 2021 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA