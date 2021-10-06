Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday





ActionSA has lodged urgent papers at the Electoral Court over the absence of its name on ballot papers

The party's name was left out from the IEC’s final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng

The Electoral Commission claims ActionSA didn't submit an abbreviated name or acronym when it registered

Image: ActionSA

ActionSA has filed urgent papers asking the Electoral Court to set aside the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to exclude its name from the ballot papers.

It has requested that the matter be heard on Friday or "as soon as possible thereafter", says ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont.

The party wants Electoral Court to order a reprint of ballot papers after the party's name was left out on the ward ballot paper for the upcoming municipal election.

The IEC claims ActionSA chose not to register an abbreviated name or acronym when it signed up as a political party.

RELATED: ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC

ActionSA wants the Electoral Court to declare that the use of an abbreviation is optional, and that a decision not to use abbreviation is not a waiver of rights its rights to have the party name on the ballot paper.

We are asking for all currently printed ballot papers to be destroyed, confirmation that the use of an abbreviation is optional, and that a decision not to use abbreviation is not a waiver of rights our rights to have our name on the ballot paper.#ActionSAvsIEC — ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 6, 2021

RELATED: ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers

Beaumont says the IEC's refusal to add their party name on the ballot will make it harder for voters to identify them.

ActionSA registered a name that was 8 characters long and said the name of our party is not to be abbreviated, which means at all times it must be represented as ActionSA. Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

The real flaw here is that IEC does not see that in its responsibility for free and fair elections, is the requirement of ballot papers that help voters identify their party of choice. Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

Actually, we did [fill in the form] and we said that the name of the party is not to be abbreviated. Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA