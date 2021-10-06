Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa. 6 October 2021 4:54 PM
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay. 6 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk. 6 October 2021 5:02 PM
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 6 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema. 6 October 2021 1:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'

6 October 2021 3:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Dog
Rabies
Vaccination
Gordon's Bay

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay.
  • A rabies case has been detected in Gordon's Bay
  • It's understood the dog had been attacked by a stray rabid dog last month
  • State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan has urged pet owners to come forward if their dog was in contact with a stray medium-sized brown dog in the area
Image: © retbool/123rf.com

Authorities have confirmed that a positive rabies case has been detected in the residential area of Gordon's Bay.

The Boland State Veterinarian's office says the case was identified at a private clinic and a local vet who treated the animal was bitten in the process.

Dr. Vivien Malan, Chief State Veterinarian for the Boland region, says the dog showed common signs of rabies, including worsening aggression.

Dr. Malan says the veterinarian who was bitten has received post-exposure treatment and will continue to receive treatment from the provincial health department.

RELATED: No new rabies cases reported in Khayelitsha as officials vaccinate over 900 pets

Officials believe that the dog was attacked by a stray rabid dog that was roaming the area around Lancaster Road last month.

Dr. Malan says it is possible that the stray animal - described as a medium-sized brown dog - came into contact with other animals in the area.

Pet owners are urged to contact the Boland State Veterinarian's office on 021 808 5253 should they be concerned about the possible exposure of their animals.

There are planned rabies vaccination drives in the Gordon's Bay area on Monday 11 October at the field on Octopus Road on Tuesday 12 October at the field on Hibiscus Avenue, and on Wednesday 13 October at the Gordon's Bay Sports Ground.

It's concerning for us. It's an area where we didn't expect to see rabies and the fact that it popped up there is a really worrying sign for us.

Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian

There is a history of a dog that wandered the streets around that area, Lancaster Road. This particular dog was attacked twice by this roaming dog at the beginning of September. That's the only explainable link at the moment.

Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian

The concern is that there may be other cases. If that [roaming] dog had rabies, the chances of it being alive at this point in time are very slim, but clearly, it could have bitten other animals.

Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian

The appeal would be to people: If you've had contact or have seen your dog attacked by a medium-sized brown dog at the beginning of September please contact the State Veterinarian Office.

Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian



6 October 2021 3:16 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Dog
Rabies
Vaccination
Gordon's Bay

More from Local

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood

6 October 2021 4:54 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday

6 October 2021 1:38 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

6 October 2021 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters

6 October 2021 12:16 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom world's top polluting power firm: 'People dying from Mpumalanga SO2 fumes'

6 October 2021 10:52 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala about Eskom's emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'

6 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of Rhodes Memorial now reopened to public after devastating mountain fire

6 October 2021 8:36 AM

Refliwe Moloto speaks to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about the clean-up progress. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

5 October 2021 1:57 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Independent candidates sign People’s Pledge, commit to delivering services

6 October 2021 5:47 PM

YouTube removes R. Kelly official channels after he's convicted of sex crimes

6 October 2021 5:36 PM

Investigating officer insists Mondli Majola was shot

6 October 2021 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA