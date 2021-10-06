Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'
- A rabies case has been detected in Gordon's Bay
- It's understood the dog had been attacked by a stray rabid dog last month
- State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan has urged pet owners to come forward if their dog was in contact with a stray medium-sized brown dog in the area
Authorities have confirmed that a positive rabies case has been detected in the residential area of Gordon's Bay.
The Boland State Veterinarian's office says the case was identified at a private clinic and a local vet who treated the animal was bitten in the process.
Dr. Vivien Malan, Chief State Veterinarian for the Boland region, says the dog showed common signs of rabies, including worsening aggression.
Dr. Malan says the veterinarian who was bitten has received post-exposure treatment and will continue to receive treatment from the provincial health department.
Officials believe that the dog was attacked by a stray rabid dog that was roaming the area around Lancaster Road last month.
Dr. Malan says it is possible that the stray animal - described as a medium-sized brown dog - came into contact with other animals in the area.
Pet owners are urged to contact the Boland State Veterinarian's office on 021 808 5253 should they be concerned about the possible exposure of their animals.
There are planned rabies vaccination drives in the Gordon's Bay area on Monday 11 October at the field on Octopus Road on Tuesday 12 October at the field on Hibiscus Avenue, and on Wednesday 13 October at the Gordon's Bay Sports Ground.
It's concerning for us. It's an area where we didn't expect to see rabies and the fact that it popped up there is a really worrying sign for us.Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian
There is a history of a dog that wandered the streets around that area, Lancaster Road. This particular dog was attacked twice by this roaming dog at the beginning of September. That's the only explainable link at the moment.Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian
The concern is that there may be other cases. If that [roaming] dog had rabies, the chances of it being alive at this point in time are very slim, but clearly, it could have bitten other animals.Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian
The appeal would be to people: If you've had contact or have seen your dog attacked by a medium-sized brown dog at the beginning of September please contact the State Veterinarian Office.Dr. Vivien Malan, State Veterinarian
