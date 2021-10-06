What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa





Kevin Grant is treated like a local wherever he goes in South Africa – until he starts speaking

Living in Cape Town feels to him much like living in the West Indian part of Brooklyn, New York where he comes from

© dmbaker/123rf.com

Do African Americans in Africa feel welcome?

Do they feel at ease here where most people look like them?

Do they feel judged?

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town (scroll up to listen to the interesting conversation).

Grant hails from New York City, with a Jamaican family background.

I look Cape coloured… until I open up my mouth… Wherever you go, you’re going to be othered… I’ve been othered less than two hours from where I was born and raised... Kevin Grant, African American Capetonian

Uber drivers treat me nicer when they hear my accent… Kevin Grant, African American Capetonian

I’m more familiar with cricket… growing up in a West Indian part of Brooklyn… South Africa, especially here in Cape Town, was so familiar to me… Like a cross between Brooklyn and Jamaica. Kevin Grant, African American Capetonian

African Americans probably have more similarities with white Americans than they do with Africans… Kevin Grant, African American Capetonian