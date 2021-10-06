Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe





Some cars in South Africa have lower safety specs than would be allowed in Europe

Manufacturers skimp on safety features to bring prices down

Some manufacturers sell vehicles in South Africa that are so unsafe they are not allowed in places such as Europe.

Several vehicles from leading manufacturers have zero ratings in overseas safety tests.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing".

The cars [Suzuki Swift and Renault Duster] sold in South Africa are much lower specced in terms of safety features compared to the cars sold in Europe… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

In Europe, you cannot sell a car without electronic stability control… A Swift you buy in Europe will have six or seven airbags and ESC. A Swift you buy in South Africa has two airbags… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

In South Africa… to sell at an attractive price point, manufacturers resort to stripping out some of the safety specs… Being in a budget car with two airbags is a significant improvement on public transport… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist