Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa. 6 October 2021 4:54 PM
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay. 6 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk. 6 October 2021 5:02 PM
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 6 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema. 6 October 2021 1:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

6 October 2021 3:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Renault
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Suzuki
car safety
vehicle safety
Suzuki Swift
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Renault Duster

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing".

  • Some cars in South Africa have lower safety specs than would be allowed in Europe

  • Manufacturers skimp on safety features to bring prices down

Image by AutoPhotography from Pixabay.

RELATED: Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?

Some manufacturers sell vehicles in South Africa that are so unsafe they are not allowed in places such as Europe.

Several vehicles from leading manufacturers have zero ratings in overseas safety tests.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety “de-speccing” (scroll up to listen – skip to 8:12).

The cars [Suzuki Swift and Renault Duster] sold in South Africa are much lower specced in terms of safety features compared to the cars sold in Europe…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

In Europe, you cannot sell a car without electronic stability control… A Swift you buy in Europe will have six or seven airbags and ESC. A Swift you buy in South Africa has two airbags…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

In South Africa… to sell at an attractive price point, manufacturers resort to stripping out some of the safety specs… Being in a budget car with two airbags is a significant improvement on public transport…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist



6 October 2021 3:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Renault
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Suzuki
car safety
vehicle safety
Suzuki Swift
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Renault Duster

More from Lifestyle

Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes

6 October 2021 5:02 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

6 October 2021 2:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

5 October 2021 5:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

5 October 2021 4:02 PM

John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 10:32 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids

5 October 2021 8:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how to drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Independent candidates sign People’s Pledge, commit to delivering services

6 October 2021 5:47 PM

YouTube removes R. Kelly official channels after he's convicted of sex crimes

6 October 2021 5:36 PM

Investigating officer insists Mondli Majola was shot

6 October 2021 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA