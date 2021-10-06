Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood





Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood has called on citizens to help find solutions as homelessness continues to increase in SA

Heywood says local governments are failing to deal with homeless people sympathetically, holistically, or lawfully

He's written an op-ed piece arguing that how we treat the homeless is a test of our inner ubuntu

Civic action is needed to help address increased homelessness, social insecurity, and hunger in South Africa, says Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood.

Heywood says hopelessness and desperation have been intensified by the Covid-19 crisis and its devastating job losses.

"It has had a ripple effect into hunger and into homelessness", he says, with many more people living on the streets, in parks, under highways, and in abandoned buildings.

Heywood argues that local governments are failing to ensure access to proper sanitation, safety, and security, as well as social services for people without formal homes.

He believes that communities can make a meaningful impact in addressing homelessness instead of wait for municiplaities to take action.

"Government must do better to manage the homelessness crisis, but we'll wait a long time and I'm saying that there are solutions on our doorsteps as well", Heywood tells CapeTalk.

If you look around our big cities - I see it every day in Johanessburg - there are more people than ever before living under highways, living in parks, and living alongside streams. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

It requires of all of us that we see these people as fellow human beings and see what we can do within our communities to find some solutions. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

Municipalities across the country are failing to do even the basics on this problem... and what they do, they often do wrong. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen