Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
A few years ago there was a huge public campaign to ban plastic straws, with celebrities all over the world announcing they’d never use them again, and a resulting rush to bring alternative products to market. It was somewhat effective – and many of us have become used to never seeing them, never using them, and certainly never asking for them, Pippa Hudson reminds us.
But there’s one place where they were still pervasive, and that’s stuck to the back of a single serving fruit juice box or small long-life milk carton.
Wendy Knowler says it’s taken a while for the consumer pressure to reach the big manufacturers, with the largest fruit juice packaging operation in Africa has just announced it’s switching from plastic to paper straws.
A major challenge with plastic straws is that they are too lightweight to make it through the mechanical recycling sorter and therefore difficult to recycle. The only way to tackle this problem is to move away from plastic straws altogether.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
A few weeks ago Ceres Fruit Juices, part of the PepsiCo group and the largest fruit juice packaging operation in Africa announced the introduction of eco-friendly straws - ie paper ones - on some of its juice packs, explains Wendy.
In time all Ceres 200ml packs will migrate from plastic straws to paper straws.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
But it is the change in regulations that is the main driver.
A major driver of design change is the Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations which will make businesses more accountable for the impact their products have on the environment from next month.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Wendy speaks to Aaniyah Omardien, founder of the Beach Co-op Organisation, a local beach clean-up NGO to find out just how significant the move is likely to be.
Another issue is waste collectors pick up plastic water and cooldrink bottles for recycling but not the bottle top which is why the tops are on the Dirty Dozen list, Wendy says.
Chandru Whadwani, joint managing director of Extrupet, joins the conversation to talk about ways to help overcome this challenge.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marcobonfanti/marcobonfanti1801/marcobonfanti180100029/93088364-marine-pollution-plastic-waste-on-the-beach-.jpg
