First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on Whatsapp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
WhatsApp
Rob Stokes
The Knowledge Trust
career guidance
#WhatsAppExpo

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

South Africa is hosting the world's first Education and Career Expo on Whatsapp, thanks to The Knowledge Trust.

It goes live on Wednesday (6 October) after the scheduled launch on Tuesday was delayed when Facebook platforms went down.

The three-month-long free expo gives young people access to career guidance, education and employment.

It's available in South Africa and Nigeria.

The first month focuses on career guidance, helping participants to understand the paths available to them and to get advice from industry experts.

Month 2 is education, introducing young people to employers, training providers and organisations who sponsor young talent.

The third month looks at employment, inviting participants to engage with companies across the world and apply for opportunities.

Image: Dean Moriarty on Pixabay

How does The Knowledge Trust deliver an expo on Whatsapp? Bruce Whitfield asks chairperson Rob Stokes.

Whatsapp is an amazing platform to deliver experiences on. You create a 'bot', an automated questioning system, and our members can access this bot and all the information from all of our education partners and corporate partners...

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

There used to be these things called expos in the pre-Covid era... They couldn't hold the Youth Expo last year and unfortunately it's not happening again this year, so we've had to find a solution!

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

Not only does a Whatsapp expo work in the Covid world, it suits the youth of today who spend most of their lives on their phones says Stokes.

And, importantly, it works from an accessibility perspective too.

Data on Whatsapp is dramatically cheaper - I think it's a third of the price. So it really allows us to open up to a far wider audience than you can have with a traditional expo...

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

... but it works on a similar basis... Each of our education partners has a stand, there are halls participants can go into for different topics and you just navigate yourself through Whatsapp...

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

The Knowledge Trust has been going for about a year in South Africa.... We turned on the Whatsapp [function] in February and it just absolutely exploded. It's really a testament to the nature of South Africa and its youth and data accessibility.

Rob Stokes, Chair - The Knowledge Trust

Find out more about The Knowledge Trust on their website and click on the link to register for the expo.

Listen to the conversation with Stokes below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
