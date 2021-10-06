Proposed hate speech laws will have unintended consequences, says Prof Harber





Prof Anton Harber says the draft Prevention of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill needs to be reviewed

The bill criminalises hate speech which Harber says would be a mistake

© andreyuu/123rf.com

Journalism professor Anton Harber has raised some concerns about the draft Prevention of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill.

While existing legislation prohibits hate speech, the proposed bill explicitly criminalises it and imposes prison sentences.

The bill also significantly broadens the definition of hate speech.

Prof Harber, who's the executive director of the Campaign for Freedom of Expression (CFE), says criminalising hate speech is the wrong move.

The CFE has made submissions on the Bill, calling on Parliament to make changes to the draft laws.

By introducing criminal sanctions for hate speech, Harber says the Hate Speech Bill will have unintended consequences.

He argues that criminalising hate speech could have the opposite effect, and make a person more famous for their views and utterances.

According to Harber, there are sufficient, existing anti-hate speech laws.

He believes that the draft bill will not pass constitutional muster.

We've put in submissions to Parliament to ask for changes to the bill. Professor Anton Harber, Executive director - Campaign for Freedom of Expression

As a whole we support the bill, it increases punishment for crime if it's based on hate but it criminalises hate speech. It turns into something for which you can be jailed. I think that's a tactical error. I think it's probably not going to pass constitutional muster. Professor Anton Harber, Executive director - Campaign for Freedom of Expression

My main concern... of criminalising hate speech or censorship action that threatens prison is that it rebounds. You turn people into celebrities and martyrs for whatever group they represent. Professor Anton Harber, Executive director - Campaign for Freedom of Expression