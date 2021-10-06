Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday





Thousands of Numsa members marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown on 5 October 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on organised labour to join a national stayaway on Thursday.

The strike action coincides with the Global Day for Decent Work, as South Africa struggles to boost economic recovery in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The strike... is focused on pushing both government and the private sector to act to fix the economic mess that the country finds itself in, and take seriously the issues that are affecting workers and South Africans in general."

RELATED: Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'

Thousands of members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have already been on strike for two days.

Cosatu's demands include the reversal of budget cuts "that have led to an unacceptable wage freeze in the public service, the disintegration of the CCMA, and retrenchments in State-Owned Companies".

#NUM threw its weight behind the upcoming Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)’s socio-economic national strike set to take place tomorrow Thursday, the 07th of October 2021 as part of the Global Day for #DecentWork @Newzroom405 #NationalStrike pic.twitter.com/jvD4iEIa8c — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) October 6, 2021

Cosatu is set to embark on a national strike on Thursday. The union is calling on members to come out in their numbers and join the protest action. It wants the government and private sector to fix the economic mess of the country. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/DVXjkThb8z — eNCA (@eNCA) October 5, 2021

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's Parliamentary Co-ordinator.

A strike is always a point of last resort for workers because it is a sacrifice for workers who lose wages when they embark on a strike because employers apply a 'no work no pay' rule... Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

We're quite pleased with some of the engagements taking place. Obviously we have to support Numsa. We think Numsa's demands are fairly reasonable. They're asking for inflation-plus increases. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

Parks says Cosatu is very pleased with the solidarity displayed by the unions in the mining sector.

That's NUM, Amcu, Solidarity and Uasa that have adopted a common position that really speaks to workers' unity. Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

How does going on strike help to address the unemployment situation in South Africa?

RELATED: 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

Whitfield refers to figures that show that in the second quarter of 2021 there were fewer workers employed in manufacturing than 50 years ago.

It's a question of balancing says Parks.

On the issue of wage negotiations that's part of collective bargaining, workers just want their salaries to be protected from inflation... Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

... but I would agree that we've seen manufacturing shrink over the past decades... It requires a complex series of interventions. It requires us to protect fragile industries from cheap subsidised imports... It also speaks to how do we improve the competitiveness of these companies... Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

We have to look at what are the blockages to our economic growth... We've had a very positive commodities boom recently but we've not been able to take collective advantage of it because Transnet is in serious crisis. We can't get our goods out of our ports or in to our ports and the markets quickly enough.... Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

Listen to the conversation with the Cosatu representative below: