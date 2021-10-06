Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Proposed hate speech laws will have unintended consequences, says Prof Harber Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to columnist and journalism professor Anton Harber about the Hate Speech Bill. 6 October 2021 6:38 PM
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa. 6 October 2021 4:54 PM
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial electio... 6 October 2021 12:16 PM
View all Local
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk. 6 October 2021 5:02 PM
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday

6 October 2021 9:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cosatu
NUMSA
Strike
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Trade unions
Matthew Parks
Global Day for Decent Work
national stayaway

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.
Thousands of Numsa members marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown on 5 October 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on organised labour to join a national stayaway on Thursday.

The strike action coincides with the Global Day for Decent Work, as South Africa struggles to boost economic recovery in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The strike... is focused on pushing both government and the private sector to act to fix the economic mess that the country finds itself in, and take seriously the issues that are affecting workers and South Africans in general."

RELATED: Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown'

Thousands of members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have already been on strike for two days.

Cosatu's demands include the reversal of budget cuts "that have led to an unacceptable wage freeze in the public service, the disintegration of the CCMA, and retrenchments in State-Owned Companies".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's Parliamentary Co-ordinator.

A strike is always a point of last resort for workers because it is a sacrifice for workers who lose wages when they embark on a strike because employers apply a 'no work no pay' rule...

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

We're quite pleased with some of the engagements taking place. Obviously we have to support Numsa. We think Numsa's demands are fairly reasonable. They're asking for inflation-plus increases.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

Parks says Cosatu is very pleased with the solidarity displayed by the unions in the mining sector.

That's NUM, Amcu, Solidarity and Uasa that have adopted a common position that really speaks to workers' unity.

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

How does going on strike help to address the unemployment situation in South Africa?

RELATED: 'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

Whitfield refers to figures that show that in the second quarter of 2021 there were fewer workers employed in manufacturing than 50 years ago.

It's a question of balancing says Parks.

On the issue of wage negotiations that's part of collective bargaining, workers just want their salaries to be protected from inflation...

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

... but I would agree that we've seen manufacturing shrink over the past decades... It requires a complex series of interventions. It requires us to protect fragile industries from cheap subsidised imports... It also speaks to how do we improve the competitiveness of these companies...

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

We have to look at what are the blockages to our economic growth... We've had a very positive commodities boom recently but we've not been able to take collective advantage of it because Transnet is in serious crisis. We can't get our goods out of our ports or in to our ports and the markets quickly enough....

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator - Cosatu

Listen to the conversation with the Cosatu representative below:




6 October 2021 9:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cosatu
NUMSA
Strike
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Trade unions
Matthew Parks
Global Day for Decent Work
national stayaway

More from Business

Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town

6 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The games people play are the games businesses play

6 October 2021 7:15 PM

Are you a player or being played?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening

6 October 2021 5:44 PM

The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

6 October 2021 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age

6 October 2021 10:05 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!'

5 October 2021 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores

5 October 2021 8:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners

5 October 2021 8:09 PM

'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant

5 October 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

6 October 2021 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes

6 October 2021 5:02 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in

6 October 2021 11:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people'

6 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unmarried fathers win right to register children's births in SA - explained

6 October 2021 7:48 AM

Zita Hansungule, of the Centre For Child Law, outlines the ConCourt ruling to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC

5 October 2021 3:00 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop

5 October 2021 1:08 PM

NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case

5 October 2021 12:58 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement'

5 October 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post'

4 October 2021 6:37 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the list of nominees for the Chief Justice position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago'

Business Politics Opinion

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Dept has raised R340bn through infrastructure symposium

6 October 2021 8:37 PM

1 person who was among those wearing Numsa t-shirts shot dead in Boksburg

6 October 2021 8:11 PM

Maile denies DA claims that administrators left Tshwane with R4bn deficit

6 October 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA