Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration
- Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90 and has been a patron of Tygerberg Children's Hospital for 20 years
- Trust CEO says the Arch opened many doors globally for them and has been a very powerful patron
- While Tutu has retired from active patronage work in 2020 the trust formed a club in honour of him called the Tutu Tygers designed to carry on his patronage
- The Desmond Tutu Annual Peace Lecture will be held at 7pm on 7 October digitally with a powerful line-up of guests
The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday.
The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients.
Africa speaks to Jason Falken, CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust about the important role the Arch has played in the trust and the host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients
The Arch has been our patron for more than 20 years now.Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
It is so amazing to have the Arch turn 90 this year. He has so many friends in and around the hospital. People have so much respect and admiration for the work he has done over there.Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
We have spent the last month walking around the space finding his friends and some of the kids at the hospital as well as nurses and doctors to wish the Arch happy birthday via video and sharing this on our social media platform.Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
The hospital and trust play a vital role in the work with the community, he says.
It would be impossible for us to do our work without the Arch's patronage. He opened doors for us globally and has been an immensely powerful patron in terms of helping us.Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
While Tutu has retired from active patronage work in 2020 the trust formed a club in honour of him called the Tutu Tygers designed to carry on his patronage.Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust
The 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture will be delivered digitally this year due to Covid-19.
Four global leaders will be speaking - the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s highest spiritual leader; women’s and children’s rights activist Graça Machel; chair of The Elders and former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; and South Africa’s former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation announced on 23 August 2021.
This year’s lecture is a celebratory event that will take place on Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th birthday on 7 October 2021 at 7pm.
Source : EWN
More from Lifestyle
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe.Read More
Ceres Fruit Juices is migrating from plastic to paper straws on juice boxes
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and guests delve into this issue with Pippa Hudson on ConsumerTalk.Read More
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing".Read More
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town.Read More
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank.Read More
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners
'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs.Read More
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs
John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month
John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki.Read More
More from Local
Sexuality education to expand in the wake of teen pregnancy bombshell
Lester Kiewit interviews Coceka Nogoduka, the Department of Basic Education’s Chief Director of Care and Support.Read More
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.Read More
Proposed hate speech laws will have unintended consequences, says Prof Harber
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to columnist and journalism professor Anton Harber about the Hate Speech Bill.Read More
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening
The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes.Read More
Don't wait on govt. Citizens can help find solutions to homelessness - Heywood
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood about rising homelessness in South Africa.Read More
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay.Read More
Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the IEC.Read More
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million
Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema.Read More
DA labelled as 'opportunistic' over Phoenix election posters
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Abahlali Basemjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi about the DA's controversial election posters.Read More