The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Happy 90th birthday Arch! Tygerburg hospital hosts extra-special celebration

7 October 2021 7:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust

Africa Melane chats to Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust's Jason Falken about marking Archbishop Emeritus Tutu's birthday.
  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90 and has been a patron of Tygerberg Children's Hospital for 20 years
  • Trust CEO says the Arch opened many doors globally for them and has been a very powerful patron
  • While Tutu has retired from active patronage work in 2020 the trust formed a club in honour of him called the Tutu Tygers designed to carry on his patronage
Desmond Tutu listens to a speech during a Jewish Voices event in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

The Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust's (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George's Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu's landmark 90th birthday.

The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent's biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape's child and mom patients.

Africa speaks to Jason Falken, CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust about the important role the Arch has played in the trust and the host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus' two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital's paediatric patients

The Arch has been our patron for more than 20 years now.

Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust

It is so amazing to have the Arch turn 90 this year. He has so many friends in and around the hospital. People have so much respect and admiration for the work he has done over there.

Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust

We have spent the last month walking around the space finding his friends and some of the kids at the hospital as well as nurses and doctors to wish the Arch happy birthday via video and sharing this on our social media platform.

Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust

The hospital and trust play a vital role in the work with the community, he says.

It would be impossible for us to do our work without the Arch's patronage. He opened doors for us globally and has been an immensely powerful patron in terms of helping us.

Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust

While Tutu has retired from active patronage work in 2020 the trust formed a club in honour of him called the Tutu Tygers designed to carry on his patronage.

Jason Falken, CEO - Tygerberg Hospital Children's Trust

The 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture will be delivered digitally this year due to Covid-19.

Four global leaders will be speaking - the Dalai Lama, Tibet's highest spiritual leader; women's and children's rights activist Graça Machel; chair of The Elders and former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; and South Africa's former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation announced on 23 August 2021.

This year's lecture is a celebratory event that will take place on Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday on 7 October 2021 at 7pm.




