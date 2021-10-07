We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader
- Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks says they hope to increase their seats in the City of Cape Town from the current two to 15
- Hendricks says the party hopes to gain the balance of power in five of the 31 municipalities in which it is contesting
Al Jama-ah is a South African political party, formed in 2007 by present leader Ganief Hendricks, contesting the 2009, 2014, and 2019 national elections.
Until 2019, the party had no elected representatives nationally or provincially although it came close in both the 2009 and 2014 elections, and won 9 seats at the local level in the 2016 municipal elections.
It made a breakthrough in 2019, winning its first national representative, and becoming the first Islam-affiliated party to do so, as well as one seat in the Western Cape legislature.
In a by-election in November 2020, Al-Jama-ah won a ward in the City of Johannesburg from the Democratic Alliance.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the local government elections.
What is the party's ambitions for the upcoming local government election, asks Refilwe?
In the City of Cape Town, we want to have the balance of power and that is why we are trying to increase our two seats we have now in the City to 15 seats. it depends on other parties also doing well so that the gap between them and the present ruling party is narrowedGanief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party
We are campaigning very hard.Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party
Al Jama'ah Party has 1000 candidates in 31 municipalities across seven provinces, he says.
We are trying to increase our footprint for the 2024 elections so this is a testing ground.Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party
We hope to have the balance of power in at least five of the municipalities that we are contesting. We already have the balance of power in the City of Johannesburg.Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party
