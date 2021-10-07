Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Covid Fat Survey. Researchers want your experience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cat Pause - Senior Lecturer in Human Development at Massey University
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Johnny Clegg's sons speak about his memoir "Scatterling of Africa"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jaron Clegg
Jesse Clegg
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - How do you know if you are "over the limit"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kavendren Odayer
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
Today at 15:20
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker
Today at 16:20
The Citrus Growers Association demands action from Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hardman
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde COVID Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
We hope to gain a balance of power in 5 municipalities - Al Jama'ah leader

7 October 2021 9:04 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
2021 Local Government Election
#Elections2021
Al Jama'ah Party manifesto

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the 2021 elections.
  • Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks says they hope to increase their seats in the City of Cape Town from the current two to 15
  • Hendricks says the party hopes to gain the balance of power in five of the 31 municipalities in which it is contesting
Image: https://www.facebook.com/AljamaahZA

Al Jama-ah is a South African political party, formed in 2007 by present leader Ganief Hendricks, contesting the 2009, 2014, and 2019 national elections.

Until 2019, the party had no elected representatives nationally or provincially although it came close in both the 2009 and 2014 elections, and won 9 seats at the local level in the 2016 municipal elections.

It made a breakthrough in 2019, winning its first national representative, and becoming the first Islam-affiliated party to do so, as well as one seat in the Western Cape legislature.

In a by-election in November 2020, Al-Jama-ah won a ward in the City of Johannesburg from the Democratic Alliance.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Al Jama'ah Party leader Ganief Hendricks about their election manifesto ahead of the local government elections.

What is the party's ambitions for the upcoming local government election, asks Refilwe?

In the City of Cape Town, we want to have the balance of power and that is why we are trying to increase our two seats we have now in the City to 15 seats. it depends on other parties also doing well so that the gap between them and the present ruling party is narrowed

Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party

We are campaigning very hard.

Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party

Al Jama'ah Party has 1000 candidates in 31 municipalities across seven provinces, he says.

We are trying to increase our footprint for the 2024 elections so this is a testing ground.

Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party

We hope to have the balance of power in at least five of the municipalities that we are contesting. We already have the balance of power in the City of Johannesburg.

Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama'ah Party



